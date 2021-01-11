As we begin a new year, Inman wants to know how you’re feeling about your career, your compensation and your life.

If it’s January, it’s Agent Appreciation Month at Inman. Join us all month to celebrate all that agents do, and come together with us virtually at Inman Connect, Jan. 26-28.

The last 10 months have been unlike any other. Quarantines, a recession and a devastating death toll have all brought the U.S. to its knees — even as some industries such as real estate have managed to claw their way back for a surprisingly strong recovery.

After this unprecedented period, we want to know how members of the real estate community are feeling. Are you happy with your career? With your compensation? Would you do it all again if you were just starting out?

Below are a few questions to help us get a sense of how you’re doing. And be sure to check back in the coming days as we dig into the results.

