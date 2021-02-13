Plucked from a handful of superior, attention-grabbing agent “about us” pages, these tips and strategies will help you whip up a brilliant bio that gets read and noticed.

This is the second of a two-part series on how to reverse-engineer agent bios. Click here to read the first article.

Whether you are just starting out in real estate or have been around for decades, you need to give folks a reason to reach out to you. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 73 percent of homebuyers and 77 percent of sellers contacted only one agent before deciding with whom to work. That means that your marketing needs to be on point.

We looked at some well-developed “about us” pages to see what information you should be including in your bio. Then we put those items together to create a questionnaire that will get you started as you gather talking points for your next bio.

1. Highlight your media coverage

Norhana “Nora” Ariffin, Halstead in New York City, New York

New York City broker Nora Ariffin has been featured in some of the most prestigious publications in the world, and she highlights that coverage in her impressive bio.

If you’re looking for opportunities to expand your profile, seek out media opportunities through organizations such as HARO or highlight your own well-developed blog, podcast or video content.

2. Highlight your organizational contributions

Angela Territo, Engel & Völkers in Delray Beach, Florida

Have you been a significant contributor to the success of your organization? Did revenue go up once you came on board, or were you responsible for a spike in productivity?

Angela draws attention to her skills as a trainer and coach by showing the impact they have on the organizations she’s served. Highlight the way your contributions raised the bar for your entire team or brokerage and the role you played in making it happen.

3. Focus on the various roles you play

Troy Palmquist, The Address Real Estate in Southern California

Troy Palmquist’s career is multifaceted, encompassing his role within his organization as well as outside it along with his work as a leader and as a hands-on doer.

Many real estate professionals play multiple roles as agent, industry leader, community contributor and more. Consider offsetting these various responsibilities through a variety of photos and subheads within your “about” page.

4. Consider a conversational tone

Reading Jessica’s bio is like sitting down and chatting with her in person. Her narrative voice is fun and warm, allowing you to get a glimpse into what it would be like to work with her.

Want to capture this in your own bio? Consider speaking your bio into a voice memo, then having that memo transcribed by a service such as Rev or Otter.

5. Show how your skill affects others

Dave Nimick, Keller Williams Chicago-Lincoln Park in Chicago, Illinois

Throughout his third-person bio, Dave returns again and again to the theme of how his work impacts his clients. He talks about the types of “discerning” clients he serves and describes what they like about working with him. This also gives him the opportunity to describe the large number of referrals he receives, reinforcing his client-centered approach.

6. Make connections between previous experience and real estate

Antonia Aguirre, Realty Austin in Austin, Texas

Often newer real estate agents struggle with connecting their previous experience with their new role as an agent. In some cases, bios leave out prior jobs that are relevant to the practice of real estate. Antonia Aguirre does a great job of connecting the skills needed as an effective healthcare worker to her current job as a real estate agent.

7. Let pictures tell the story

Urban Acres Real Estate in Coralville, Iowa

I had to include this Iowa real estate company for its creative use of photos. Rather than still headshots, they use gifs that show something about each of their agents. Gardener, amateur magician, pet parent, cook — each photo tells a different story and lets you get to know the agents on their roster.

Developing your better bio questionnaire

The first step toward putting together a bio is gathering your information. Here are some of the items that you may want to consider including. Create your own questionnaire, and find out which talking points resonate most with you — those are probably the ones you’ll want to include in the finished product.

What is your name, title and brokerage?

What markets do you serve?

What specialties, designations or certifications do you hold?

What leadership positions have you held or do you currently hold?

What is your favorite thing about being a real estate professional?

What three words do clients consistently use to describe you?

How does your work impact your brokerage?

Have you been featured as a contributor or expert source in the media?

What content do you create through a blog, podcast or video?

Describe your work in any of the following roles: manager, trainer/educator/coach, leadership team, investor, stager or other relevant contributions.

How did you first get involved in the real estate industry?

Describe your most challenging transaction.

What do you like best about the market or niche you serve?

What is the biggest lesson you have learned as a real estate agent?

What client quotes would you like to include?

What do you hold as a motto or guiding principle?

How have your experiences prior to working in real estate — previous jobs, service to the community or nonprofits — informed your real estate services?

What (if anything) would you like to include about your personal life: family, hobbies, educational background, employment background prior to real estate?

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant with Writing Real Estate. She is also a Florida Realtors faculty member. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagr am and YouTube.