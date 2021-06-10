A new web-based service from national real estate data provider Attom Data Solutions will enable full access to the company’s library of data.

The company announced in a press release the launch of Attom Cloud, which will allow customers to focus more time on extracting value from property data and less on complex data management processes and infrastructure.

The service is intended to help technology providers, brokerages, financial institutions and other real estate industry players leverage data on-demand as needs arise for marketing, sales and critical business decisions.

Attom customers have the option of registering for a 30-day, limited trial of Attom Cloud, which includes five preselected geographies, the release stated.

The company focused heavily on its onboarding experience, resulting in a registration process expected to take most applicants “less than five minutes” to complete.

Data retrieved from Attom Cloud searches is continuously updated within saved searches and individual use cases, meaning customers will never have to refresh their search to ensure they’re working with what’s most pertinent.

“Attom Cloud is the extensible platform of choice on which to base your new real estate data project as it can be tailored to meet your needs,” said Attom’s chief data officer Richard Sawicky, in the release. “The fundamental principle of our design is to ensure that customers have access to the most current and accurate data available.”

The solution is designed to work alongside users’ existing tools to make integration simple and includes robust data discovery features and a support ecosystem that helps customers find, evaluate and use the data, according to the release.

In 2020, Attom launched a national search tool for building permits, which includes up-to-date information for more than 200 million residential and commercial properties across the United States. It also boosted its data accessibility when it acquired geospatial data company Home Junction Inc., in 2020.

