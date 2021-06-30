Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We’re just a day away from diving into new agent month here at Inman, which translates to all sorts of tips, steps and strategies for kicking off your real estate career with success and developing your industry fluency. This is ever-important of course, especially now — a somewhat daunting time for agents grappling with shrinking inventory, sifting through a barrage of offers and attempting to help frustrated buyers.

So, after inviting you to share some helpful rookie mistakes (and how to avoid them) last week, we can’t help but ask: What are some things you wish you knew when you were first dipping your toes in the water?

In other words, if you could go back in time and give an inexperienced you a valuable piece of advice, what would it be? This week, we want our readers to share lessons and industry knowledge that can set new agents on a course for a fruitful career.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.