Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We’re just a day away from diving into new agent month here at Inman, which translates to all sorts of tips, steps and strategies for kicking off your real estate career with success and developing your industry fluency. This is ever-important of course, especially now — a somewhat daunting time for agents grappling with shrinking inventory, sifting through a barrage of offers and attempting to help frustrated buyers.

So, after inviting you to share some helpful rookie mistakes (and how to avoid them) last week, we can’t help but ask: What are some things you wish you knew when you were first dipping your toes in the water?

In other words, if you could go back in time and give an inexperienced you a valuable piece of advice, what would it be? This week, we want our readers to share lessons and industry knowledge that can set new agents on a course for a fruitful career.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Renew your connections & explore new strategies at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Prices go up Thursday.Register Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription