Agents in Houston right now “are thinking about their businesses knowing that it could be months or longer until they see a sale again,” said Zvi Band, the CEO at Contactually, via email.

That’s why Band sent an email to all of his customers and gave them information about legitimate places to donate money to support recovery efforts — and also informing his Houston customers that they wouldn’t be charged for the immediate future.

He’s been thanked by his customers and has also been working with real estate coach Tom Ferry, who’s coordinating an effort among real estate vendors to give agents and brokers in Houston a little bit of breathing room once the flood waters have drained.

Other participants in the effort include:

AgentZip, a lead generation platform

First, a real estate predictive analytics/marketing company

David Huffman, a real estate coach

Relola, a platform for agents to share their specific listing knowledge with agents

To help Houston communities rebuild, Heather Sittig Jackson, CEO and co-founder at Relola, says the company is going to give every agent in Houston a free lifetime account.

“Our hearts are heavy for Houston right now,” she said in an emailed statement. “We know that Houston agents have a tough road ahead to rebuild their community. So, a free Relola account for life is a small gesture to help them get back on their feet when they are ready and when sharing their local expertise will be more valuable than ever.”

Band shared a few responses from Houston customers with Inman:

“The credit for next month will be a big help. Our city has been devastated — it’s going to be a long road ahead.”

“Houston is a mess, and we have no idea how long it will take to get back to ‘normal.’ Appreciate your efforts.”

Email Amber Taufen

Like me on Facebook! | Follow me on Twitter!