Concierge Auctions, Luxury Presence form strategic initiative
'This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge resources to help our agents thrive in the digital landscape and reach their most discerning clients' — Chad Roffers
by Craig C. Rowe Jan 30
Fathom Realty is jumping on the bitcoin bandwagon
Parent company will invest up to half of its excess cash in the 'highly volatile' cryptocurrency to pave the way for enabling bitcoin payments for agents and customers at a later date
by Matt Carter Jan 30
With fraud ever-prominent, Closinglock secures $34M Series B
While many brokerages, banks and title companies offer very secure solutions, many still do not. The loss of funds due to fraud remains a major industry issue, to the tune of close to $3B in 2023
by Craig C. Rowe Jan 30
Mauricio Umansky on building a brand-centric brokerage culture
Whether you're struggling to keep your existing brand fresh or trying to build a new brand that works, The Agency's Mauricio Umansky offers insights from his own brand-building experience
by Mauricio Umansky Jan 30
OpenAI and the art of the possible
Tune in to Inman Access, and learn how agents and brokerages can leverage the power and potential of artificial intelligence
by Inman Jan 30
Typical days on market reaches slowest pace in 5 years: Redfin
Persistent market headwinds resulted in a slow beginning to the year, according to Redfin. The typical days on market reached 54 days this month — the slowest pace since 2020
by Marian McPherson Jan 30
7 relationship-building follow-ups for your next networking event
The real work begins after the networking event, Coldwell Banker Warburg's Kevelyn Guzman writes. Here are 7 tips to make meaningful connections post-event
by Kevelyn Guzman Jan 30
Loft47, Upfront ease credit access with Liquid
Loft47 is brokerage software for better oversight of commissions; Upfront assists agents with access to credit and financial insight. The 2 have worked together to build Liquid
by Craig C. Rowe Jan 30
After a strong year, luxury is poised for strategic shifts in 2025
In 2024, NYC was the top destination for buyers of properties priced at $10M+. Various luxury brokerage reports show big shifts across borders, generations and more in the year ahead
by Lillian Dickerson Jan 30
High-profile real estate companies take aim at Gibson commission suit
Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Windermere, Hanna Holdings, EXIT Realty, William Raveis and Crye-Leike all denied antitrust allegations against them in new court filings submitted Monday
by Andrea V. Brambila Jan 30
Broker Spotlight: Rusty Underwood
Find out how this award-winning Kentucky brokerage owner got his start, and why he's focusing on the importance of company culture
by Christy Murdock Jan 30
How real estate agents can be part of a client's go-bag: Kamini Lane
Be that safe person — the one who consumers can depend on, Coldwell Banker Realty CEO Kamini Lane writes, and look out for them as an ally through every step of a crisis
by Kamini Lane Jan 30
5 strategies for maximizing ROI from rental properties in 2025
With the rental market’s growth poised to continue, investors have an opportunity to maximize ROI by adopting innovative strategies and staying agile, RentRedi CEO Ryan Barone writes
by Ryan Barone Jan 30
Huddle Up: How 'Moving Music City' keeps its team thriving
Take a cue from this Nashville team, writes coach Melanie Klein. Invest in your team’s connection, communication and growth, and watch your business thrive
by Melanie Klein Jan 30
Real estate pros are leading an education revolution for seniors
Consistent outreach to seniors with value-added information can provide business benefits and a lasting legacy for knowledgeable real estate professionals, Nikki Buckelew writes
by Nikki Buckelew Jan 30
