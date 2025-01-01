'This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge resources to help our agents thrive in the digital landscape and reach their most discerning clients' — Chad Roffers
Parent company will invest up to half of its excess cash in the 'highly volatile' cryptocurrency to pave the way for enabling bitcoin payments for agents and customers at a later date
While many brokerages, banks and title companies offer very secure solutions, many still do not. The loss of funds due to fraud remains a major industry issue, to the tune of close to $3B in 2023
Whether you're struggling to keep your existing brand fresh or trying to build a new brand that works, The Agency's Mauricio Umansky offers insights from his own brand-building experience
Tune in to Inman Access, and learn how agents and brokerages can leverage the power and potential of artificial intelligence
Persistent market headwinds resulted in a slow beginning to the year, according to Redfin. The typical days on market reached 54 days this month — the slowest pace since 2020
The real work begins after the networking event, Coldwell Banker Warburg's Kevelyn Guzman writes. Here are 7 tips to make meaningful connections post-event
Loft47 is brokerage software for better oversight of commissions; Upfront assists agents with access to credit and financial insight. The 2 have worked together to build Liquid
In 2024, NYC was the top destination for buyers of properties priced at $10M+. Various luxury brokerage reports show big shifts across borders, generations and more in the year ahead
Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Windermere, Hanna Holdings, EXIT Realty, William Raveis and Crye-Leike all denied antitrust allegations against them in new court filings submitted Monday
Find out how this award-winning Kentucky brokerage owner got his start, and why he's focusing on the importance of company culture
Be that safe person — the one who consumers can depend on, Coldwell Banker Realty CEO Kamini Lane writes, and look out for them as an ally through every step of a crisis
With the rental market’s growth poised to continue, investors have an opportunity to maximize ROI by adopting innovative strategies and staying agile, RentRedi CEO Ryan Barone writes
Take a cue from this Nashville team, writes coach Melanie Klein. Invest in your team’s connection, communication and growth, and watch your business thrive
Consistent outreach to seniors with value-added information can provide business benefits and a lasting legacy for knowledgeable real estate professionals, Nikki Buckelew writes