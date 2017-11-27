What to expect when you’re Connecting: Community picks

If there’s anything the Inman community knows how to do really well, it’s get together to solve problems, learn from each other and have fun. This is never more apparent than during the Inman Connect New York conference (January 22-26, 2018), where over 5,000 attendees from 25 countries will gather to hear more than 300 speakers share their insights for the coming year.

SAVE MY SEAT

But when the sessions break, where does the community go? What are their top spots for digesting the discussions, offering their thoughts and meeting each other?

We asked our Inman Coast To Coast Facebook Group for their best suggestions, and here’s a selection of some of our favorites.

1. Koi Bryant Park (40 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018)

Recommended by Lynn Johnson

You’ll need a reservation here, but Koi offers some of the best sushi in the city, which is a big boast. Pretty much everything on the menu here is incredible, but even if you don’t like sushi, they have some great alternatives with their ribs or miso cod.

2. Grand Central Oyster Bar (89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017)

Recommended by Roland Kampmeyer

We love the clam chowder here, and this is one of the best settings for dinner, nestled inside of an underground train station. Obviously order the oysters, but the real star of the show is the incredible ceiling. A great place for a group dinner with friends after the sessions break.

3. The Penn Club Of New York (30 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036)

Recommended by Nikki Beauchamp

Nikki recommended this one as a place to grab one of the best Old Fashioned cocktails in the city. It’s members only, with membership mainly restricted to students and alumni from The University of Pennsylvania, but it serves some of the best drinks (and dinner if you can get in) in town.

4. Chelsea Market (75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011)

Recommended by Jennifer Johnsen Cameron

About a five-minute cab ride from the hotel, Chelsea Market is a foodie’s paradise, with dozens of stalls and vendors serving up some of the world’s most incredible dishes in a wonderful space. All you need to do is bring an empty stomach and your appetite!

5. See a Broadway show (Times Square & Surrounding Areas, 8th & 9th Avenues)

Recommended by Esther Offringa

Of course, right?! A Manhattan staple, with hundreds of shows to choose from. Everyone has their favorite way to buy their tickets, from reserving them online in advance, to buying them on the same day at the TKTS booth in Times Square. Whatever your preferred method, if it’s something you’ve never done before, it’s a good one to check off your list.

6. City Kitchen (700 8th Ave, New York, NY 10036)

Recommended by Kathryn Royster

Kathryn’s all about the ramen here, and as she puts it, City Kitchen is “super fast, super affordable, and really yummy. Plus, they have doughnuts.” Tucked away in a small entrance on 8th avenue about two blocks from the Marriott Marquis, this is a local favorite for office workers. Also highly recommended here is trying one of Luke’s Lobster rolls.

7. Washington Square Park (Greenwich Village)

Recommended by Vanessa Jones Bergmark

Simply put, this is just a great place to people watch. Hang out here and you’ll see the enormous diversity that makes up New York, in addition to street performers, and some stunning surrounding architecture.

8. Blue Note Jazz Club (131 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012)

Recommended by Jannetta Dorsman

If it’s a groovy atmosphere you’re looking for, then this is most definitely the spot for you. Reservations are essential as this place tends to pack out pretty quickly with tourists, but the cocktails are good here, and the music second to none.

9. Sardi’s (234 W 44th St #3, New York, NY 10036)

Recommended by Kathy Martin

If you end up catching a Broadway show, this is the place to grab a drink beforehand. The upstairs bar is where to head upon arrival, and the walls here are famous for their celebrity caricatures. Expect strong cocktails, and if you’re in the mood to grab a quick bite, the club sandwich is pretty good, too.

10. Momofuku Milk Bar (15 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019)

Recommended by Jennifer Johnsen Cameron

We always go for the inventively named “Crack Pie” here, paired with some cereal milk. Definitely one of the more eclectic venues for food, but also one of the best, tastiest, and most indulgent spots for dessert. It’s an informal spot that doesn’t have a great deal of seating, but as a place to just grab something quick to go with friends, it’s great.

We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone in January at Inman Connect New York, and we hope to see you out and about during the networking parts of the conference at some (or maybe perhaps all) of these great spots. We’ll keep you posted as to more great tips and recommendations each week in the run-up to the event, and feel free to add more for us in Coast To Coast on Facebook if we’re missing anything.

SAVE MY SEAT

Email Matthew Shadbolt