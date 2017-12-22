11 real estate holiday videos worth watching

The holiday season provides plenty of opportunity for a wide variety of videos, from the scenic to the silly to the uh-what-was-that?

Check out some of my favorite finds below.

The holiday tour

It’s chilly in Chicago, but it’s also festive and gorgeous. Chicago Realtor Brittany Wrenn runs a blog called Beyond the Sale where she chronicles her life as an agent in Chicago. This beautiful video below will have you wanting to book a visit.



The UrbanAsh team in Seattle took a similar approach with a magical tour of the city’s holiday attractions.



The Osgood Team of Parker, Colorado, live-streamed their local holiday parade.



Holiday greetings and cards

The video card is a modern classic. Chelsea Hough Real Estate Group livened up their holiday message with a blooper reel from past videos designed to spark a few smiles.



Christmas carols are a seasonal classic. The agents from Success Real Estate in Marshfield, Massachusetts, put a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas.



This tune was a popular song choice; the CMK & Associates Real Estate Northville also offered up its own adorably self-deprecating version.



The Burks Team in Tyler, Texas, treated their friends to a medley of standard (and not-so-standard) Yuletide cheer.



Not all real estate brokerages would have the courage to film their holiday parties, but Peter Lorimer lives on camera, and the PLG Estates holiday party definitely looks like an amazing event. Enjoy the vicarious shenanigans below.



Coldwell Banker put Santa to work in a fun video that showed a blue-clad Santa Claus working with the entire team.



The Rockstar Realtor, Paul Gomberg, out of Houston, takes a novel approach to holiday cooking. This one is not for the squeamish.



Who can resist a dog video? The team from ReferralExchange used the company dogs (and there are a lot of them) to wish their customers happy holidays and a new year filled with plenty of “ruff-errals.”



Deidre Woollard is the co-founder of Lion & Orb, a real estate public relations company. Follow her on Twitter @Deidre.