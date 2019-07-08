Welcome to our first episode. Here’s where we get the inside story of Gary’s journey from aspiring rock star to rocking the real estate world.

See how a series of good decisions, a millionaire mindset, and the sheer will to succeed laid the groundwork for the tour de force at the forefront of real estate today.

00:60 – In 1979, Gary had no plan, much less no plan B.

03:00 – Young Gary met a lawyer, a banker, and a Realtor. Only one profession appealed to him.

04:46 – Gary discovers what 100% commission actually means as a new real estate agent.

06:18 – New agent Gary Keller starts his career… homeless.

07:49 – The database of the late 70s: a Rolodex that his father bet $500 against.

09:11 – A behavioral profile showed that Gary would be no good at sales. Wait… what?

10:45 – How to help people make a good decision.

12:05 – Gary tries to make the leap from runner-up rookie of the year to agent training. But he doesn’t get the job… at first.

14:22 – Can you door knock for talent? Yes.

15:41 – The launch of Keller Williams and a company that works for people.

18:28 – Meet Joe Williams and his iconic red couch and chairs.

21:24 – Gary recruits his first two agents from the community college real estate school. And both still work with him today.

23:55 – Keller Williams was profitable in the first year and has been ever since. Lead with revenue.

24:50 – What would Gary Keller today tell Gary Keller on the first day of Keller Williams?

