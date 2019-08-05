Gary Keller was expanding his business by living life on the road, until a simple behavioral assessment changed everything. It led him to identify the right processes, hire the right people, and eventually fire himself from the CEO role.
Sponsored Content
What’s this?
Sponsored content is content produced by an advertiser that is published on Inman and is promoted alongside Inman's own editorial content. The content will be identified as ‘sponsored content’ anywhere it may appear on the website. Inman's editorial team has no hand in the creation of this content.
Advertisers interested in sponsored content can learn more here