Let’s start with the facts: 33% of agents quit in less than a year, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. And 87% of all agents throw in the towel inside of five years. The reasons are simple: they can’t make it work. They aren’t earning enough.
Sponsored Content
What’s this?
Sponsored content is content produced by an advertiser that is published on Inman and is promoted alongside Inman's own editorial content. The content will be identified as ‘sponsored content’ anywhere it may appear on the website. Inman's editorial team has no hand in the creation of this content.
Advertisers interested in sponsored content can learn more here
Is real estate coaching broken?
What to look for and how to make it work for you