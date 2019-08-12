No more excuses! Market yourself online now.

Somewhere in the midst of all the real estate conferences, webinars, and podcasts, we’ve scared some real estate agents into believing that marketing yourself digitally is more difficult than piloting a space shuttle. When really, companies like Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit and Quora have made it easier than ever before and more welcoming than a door knock.

Digital solutions that streamline your day-to-day and pull in more referrals and leads are not only cheap, but they’re so intuitive that you no longer have an excuse to look away. Beyond what your franchisor offers you, including comprehensive and turnkey solutions, there are several tools you can use.

But you’ve heard all of this, right? Jotted down their names and then tossed them out. The problem is, many of the agents in your market are using at least one or more of these and soon, these tools will be the norm versus tools used by only the standout agents.

Making what you’ve already done worth your while requires only a few more easy steps, a pocket full of change and a little extra effort.

You’re already a digital marketer. Now commit to it.

Are you on Facebook? Do you have a LinkedIn account? You may not believe this but you’re halfway to becoming a full-fledged digital marketer. The next step is to commit to posting quality content regularly. If you haven’t done that yet, there’s no better time. Generating likes, comments, and responding to people in your network creates a snowball effect that can generate more leads than any of your traditional marketing tools.

Trade that cup of joe for a Facebook and Instagram ad

You’ll spend $5 on a caramel macchiato. Save a couple weeks’ worth of that coffee habit and put those dollars behind your best Facebook or Instagram posts. Or better yet, create a Facebook ads account. Facebook has made their advertising process so simple, so cheap, and so intensely targeted that you can hit potential sellers in the neighborhoods you farm with a Facebook and Instagram ad for less than some of your non-digital tactics. Think that’s amazing? It is. And it works.

Try out at least one tool

Remember those tools you heard about at the last convention? Give one a try and do it today. Photo editing tools like Canva, social media schedulers like Hootsuite, community platforms like Reddit or Quora or even a video tool like BombBomb, are paying dividends to agents who have signed on. Now’s your time. This is your business and you need to spend money to make money. It’s as simple as that. Like a challenging diet or a workout, give it thirty days to make it a habit. Then you’ll wonder what took you so long.

Now that you’re motivated, get ready to release the new digital you. It may take a bit of time, but once you start reaping the benefits of your new efforts, you’ll never look back.

Use the creative assets you already have

You don’t need to be a graphic designer. Your office or brokerage should already be creating dynamic graphics to help you promote yourself on social media. Use what’s already available and if you need more, look for highly-rated apps on your phone or find out what your peers are using to create exciting visuals.

Beyond its 100%-commission model, a unique coolture and outstanding tools and support, Realty ONE Group is know for its dynamic brand. Realty ONE Group real estate professionals have marketing resources at their fingertips including social media, digital and traditional assets ready to go. Visit a Realty ONE Group office and be a part of our growing network.