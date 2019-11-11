Leadership can be an elusive concept. There’s no true recipe for success, as leadership styles vary across cultures and industries. However, one thing rings true – the best CEOs start by addressing mindset before taking action.

This episode walks through the development of this mindset and identifies the three key elements that make up the CEO job description.

Show Notes:

0:41 What does it even mean to think like a CEO? Gary explains.

3:32 Gary expands on how a leader is not like a manager.

5:01 Talent doesn’t mean what you think it means.

8:41 Create energy. Engage talent. Own the results. But how?

11:49 Measurement matters when looking at results. But what you measure matters even more.

12:42 Can profit goals also be philanthropic?

