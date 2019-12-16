Trending interior décor styles that sell

Of all the factors that influence a buyer’s decision to put in an offer on a home, there’s only one that sellers can fully control: how the home looks at first viewing. While clients may be used to hearing that they need to declutter and repaint rooms, they may not be fully aware of the impression their décor makes on a potential buyer — especially if they’ve already invested money in a specific look.

“In our area, everyone went crazy for the heavy ‘Tuscan-inspired’ style with lots of browns, golds, blacks, and speckled granites for about a decade in the early 2000s,” says Haley Rodriguez, REALTORⓇ and Luxury Home Specialist with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty in San Antonio, Texas. “When these houses hit the market now, buyers comment on how dated they are.” Though you can’t go back in time, you can encourage sellers to make strategic changes that will create a more current feel that resonates with buyers. And the sooner they know, the better.

“Whenever you have a gut feeling that the décor is outdated or overwhelming, or if something strikes you as very personal, custom, or is crowding or compromising a space, replace it,” advises Corey Crawford, Real Estate Professional with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty in Park City, Utah. “Your seller is going to need to mobilize everything anyway, so why not get ahead of the curve?” Whether working with a seller to make improvements or recommending staging, get acquainted with the décor styles that will stop buyers in their tracks.

Calm and classic

When it comes to selling homes, it’s hard to go wrong by sticking to the trends that resurface over seasons. “I’m seeing buyers getting excited about classics,” says Rodriguez. “Shapes that have stood the test of time: Barcelona chairs, Eames Lounge Chairs.”

Even the recently beloved gray walls are already out of style. Instead, buyers are responding to wall colors and décor that cultivate a light and bright feeling in a home. “White walls, simple countertops, neutral drapes and furnishings, neutral art — these traits always sell a house,” notes Rodriguez.

The only risk? Simplicity can read as uninviting when overdone. Rodriguez advises her clients to avoid cold rooms by adding soft lighting throughout and bringing in blacks and aged brass as complements. Simple lines, flat-front style sliding doors, accent pillows, and tall, modern baseboards can support more classic design. “Less is always more,” she says. And when in doubt, add greenery. “Interesting houseplants are so on trend, and they make the home feel alive.”

Mountain contemporary and industrial chic

“The best aesthetics I’ve seen have been the blend of mountain rustic with proper modern,” says Crawford of homes in Park City. “A style that is more timeless, with vintage and organic elements that present warmth. Handcrafted tiles that feel fully custom. Bespoke lighting that lends a low volt wash to a wall.”

He taps into the expertise of designers in his market to get a sense of what’s happening from a style perspective. “I’ve learned a lot from the designers I work with on a regular basis. They’re adept at creating a sense of authentic spaciousness — that juxtaposition of clean architectural lines, the use of metals and stone with a simple edge detail, organic textiles and finishes, and items that have a patina.”

Crawford is also seeing his clients gravitate towards industrial trends. The hallmarks of industrial chic include concrete floors, wood cladding, and solid timbers. Stacked stone, ultra-luxury kitchens and cabinetry by Poliform, and solid slabs in bathrooms and kitchen backsplashes ensure that homes in this style strike a balance of natural elements and contemporary finishes.

