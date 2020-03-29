“Life follows a rhythm and results are not random. Whether we break down or we break through is actually pretty predictable, if results determine actions and actions are determined by thinking, then our best results always come from our best thinking.” – Gary Keller

“Life follows a rhythm and results are not random. Whether we break down or we break through is actually pretty predictable, if results determine actions and actions are determined by thinking, then our best results always come from our best thinking.” – Gary Keller

In Season 3 of Think Like A CEO, Jay Papasan and Gary Keller take you deeper inside how the Keller Williams team came to break the status quo and shape the future of the real estate industry.

Don’t miss it!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher / Overcast / RSS

Latest Episodes

Think Like a CEO S2E4 - Owning Results
Think Like a CEO S2E3 - Engaging Talent
Think Like a CEO S2E2 - Leading With Energy
Think Like a CEO S2E1 - A CEO State of Mind
Think Like a CEO S1E5 - Taking Back the Reins
Think Like a CEO S1E4 - The Millionaire Real Estate Agent
Think Like a CEO S1E3 - Pushing the Boundaries
Think Like a CEO S1E2 - Defining Success Through Failure
More Episodes