For CEOs, the only thing more dangerous than failure is reaching a plateau. In this episode, Gary explains how he uses models to shatter ceilings and keep Keller Williams moving in an upward trajectory. If your business or personal success is beginning to level off, you owe it to yourself to listen up.

Show Notes:

1:30 How breakthroughs happen: entrepreneurial to purposeful. What does that mean?

3:00 Fine-tune the model you have to make the breakthrough you need

6:30 Gary hit a ceiling in the late 80s. And those learning moments stay with him.

6:53 How did McDonald’s help change Gary’s life forever?

9:23 A model for success comes from documenting what works.

12:02 Why you should know Trammel Crow

14:03 From fries to pizza, Pizza Tiger taught Gary that you fail your way to success

