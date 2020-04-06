If you’re the kind of business owner who thinks models limit creativity or are just downright unnecessary, you need to click the play button immediately. In this episode, Gary and Jay debunk five common myths about models using real-world examples.

If you’re the kind of business owner who thinks models limit creativity or are just downright unnecessary, you need to click the play button immediately. In this episode, Gary and Jay debunk five common myths about models using real-world examples, capable of converting any naysayer into a believer.

Show Notes:

0:30 What’s a model? And more importantly, what isn’t a model?

2:14 The simple idea behind the model that changed everything about flight

4:10 Models help you know what you don’t know, and that’s where change begins

5:20 What series of habits do you already have? That’s a model. But is it the most effective one you need?

7:28 What are the five (or ten or three) moments of truth where you need predictable results?

8:43 Getting down to the myths about models — and busting them wide open

10:45 Why not start with a best practices model? Use what has worked for others before starting from scratch.

12:26 Leaders are just like teenagers, but only one of them is usually open to input.

14:04 A model will work for you — but are you willing to work for it?

16:35 Don’t rest on your laurels. Why you need to test your models constantly.

18:39 Gary tried a model, and it just wasn’t a match.

20:24 What’s the problem with ‘good enough?’ And why does that matter right now more than ever?

