Shifts can shake even the best of leaders to their cores, but in order to come out successful on the other end, they have to pivot. As Gary explains in the first episode of season 4, pivots start by remaining safe and strong. Only then can we look after others in our personal and professional circles. Press play to hear how Gary moves forward in times of adversity.

Show Notes:

0:50 An overview of the pivot process

1:46 Why physical safety is of utmost importance

3:25 How HEB got physical safety right

4:40 The basic rules of being safe

8:30 The importance of being strong

10:26 Why we work harder during a shift

12:55 How the Keller Williams HQ office addressed the pandemic

13:41 How you can stay strong mentally

15:45 What is ‘the inner to the outer?’

