We just released the first round of speakers for our September Connect Now event and, wow, there’s a lot of firepower. Together, this group sold more than $1.9 billion in real estate last year:

They’ll be on our virtual stage September 15, along with leaders from all corners of the industry. This one-day Connect Now will focus on YOUR JOB and how you can make the most of it during these turbulent times. In addition to a killer general session, we’ll break into agent, broker, tech & data, teams and luxury tracks.

Expect more big names in the coming days. And, of course, thousands of your peers will be there to network and connect.

Too busy to attend the full day live? Good news: you’ll get access to all the replays to watch and rewatch at your convenience.

Register to join us today. It’s just $49 for Inman Select members.