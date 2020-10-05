With a 50-year brand legacy, a focus on quality service ratings, and a mission to perfect the real estate experience, one brand that has continued to demonstrate growth throughout this pandemic is Century 21 Real Estate LLC. The organization recently announced that 112 companies have chosen to either newly affiliate or renew with the brand this year. The current environment also provides a prime opportunity to recruit top talent to the industry.

We reached out to thought leaders at top companies in the CENTURY 21 system to discuss how they were able to grow their companies during a global pandemic. Here they share their best practices for others looking to do the same.

Craig Beggins, Broker-Owner, CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises: In the last few months, we’ve had success hiring more new licensees. The key is to first secure the state of Florida’s new licensee list and identify top prospects. My team then phones, texts, and mails those who recently passed their exam. We drive prospects to our recruiting website, interview them online or in person, and offer them access to our daily Zoom classes. That way, they can witness first-hand our ‘why’ and see that we deliver on everything that we spoke about in prior discussions. Overall, our emphasis is Qualify, Qualify, Qualify.

Jim D’Amico: Broker-Owner, CENTURY 21 North East: Unfortunately, many Americans have lost their jobs as a result of this terrible pandemic. This has opened the door for people to consider a switch to the real estate industry. Thankfully for the economy, real estate has been outperforming many other sectors in business. Plus, we leverage our tech hub to offer weekly “Career Nights” for those interested in learning more about real estate as a career,our company and brand in particular. Lastly, as we all know, you need to continuously invest money in your business to grow and secure additional market share. Stay away from the “freebies.” Spending as little as $5-$10 per day on the job search sites could potentially help you find some great candidates.

Jim Fite: Broker-Owner, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company: For us, it’s all about knowing our ‘why’ and communicating where we add value. Doing work that you’re good at, having a passion for helping others, and building long-term relationships with people is a pathway to fulfillment for us as a company and it needs to be the same for those who choose to work with us. Our recruiting managers, like others, make calls, set appointments, conduct due diligence, and follow up. But the difference is that these candidates must fit our core values and family culture—it’s a two-way evaluation. That’s where our plan begins and ends; holding our people accountable so we can achieve success as a family.

Brad Platt, Co-Founder, CENTURY 21 Northland: One way we’re looking to help those negatively impacted by COVID is to keep our antennas up for professionals that are working in industries affected by the pandemic and offer them the opportunity to make the switch to real estate. We understand that during this time, many people want more freedom with their work schedule. We place ads on Indeed.com and call applicants within five minutes of receiving the email inquiry. We then conduct three rounds of interviews with each prospect before making anyone an offer. That helps us to stand out from the normal brokerage. Lastly, we offer a recruiting bonus to our agents for referrals they provide, giving them ‘some skin in the game.’

The strength of the CENTURY 21® brand is its people, and it’s those relentless sales professionals like Craig, Jim, Jim, and Brad and their peers from across the globe who are helping to elevate the real estate consumer experience and in doing so attract the best talent to our industry.

