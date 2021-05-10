At Coldwell Banker builds products with agents, not for them. CEO M. Ryan Gorman explains.

“No matter where an agent is at in their career — whether they’re new to the business, a top producer, or on a team — we want them to feel supported. That’s why we actively solicit agent feedback through a variety of channels: in-app reporting, surveys, help desk incidents, analytics, and more.

The Voice of the Customer — our agents — tells us what we need to do to both improve the products that we already have and build new ones that provide value to agents in all of the moments that matter.

Each month, we report what we learned — and what we plan to do next — to all of our employees and agents. Over time, we only continue investing in products that actually move the needle.”

Our agents have told us, “Coldwell Banker really listens to our feedback. It’s obvious that the brand understands what we as agents need out in the field… they double down on products that actually make our lives easier so that we can focus on what we do best: helping our clients buy and sell homes.”

Feedback is at the core of what we do. We know what works and what doesn’t — thanks to input from our network of nearly 100,000 real estate professionals. We build products with agents, not for them so that they can sell more homes, make more money, and live exceptional lives.”

