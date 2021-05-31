With all the companies, tools, and technologies out there promising to produce leads for real estate agents, it’s almost impossible to find a lead generation system that actually converts leads into real listings. What if there was a system that you could implement right now that could do exactly that?

It’s not uncommon knowledge that the priority for most real estate agents in a seller’s market is to have as many listing opportunities as possible. There are a few key components agents need to concentrate on to ensure a continuous flow of listing opportunities, including:

Access to a reliable and consistent flow of seller leads. Systems that automate the successful long-term nurture of seller prospects. The ability to offer a premium seller experience. Access to custom market data, personalized reporting, and intelligent marketing tools for clients.

COMMON PROBLEMS WITH SELLER LEAD GENERATION

Real estate agents should have tools and systems that can generate whatever type and quantity of leads desired, but unfortunately, this is not the reality.

Some of the most common problems agents have with seller lead generation include:

Instead of true seller leads, they get people looking to rent or refinance.

Agents deliver the wrong marketing messages to prospective sellers.

A lack of inventory for sellers to trade up or down to and agents have no plan for how to help.

Agents don’t know how to organically produce “come-list-me” calls.

Current lead generation tools don’t provide any lead conversion support.

INTRODUCING THE ULTIMATE SELLER SYSTEM

Recognizing the many problems agents are facing in the current market with listing opportunities, the real estate-focused digital marketing company, Ylopo, developed what is now dubbed USS Ylopo, or the Ultimate Seller System.

USS Ylopo is an end-to-end seller solution that effectively generates true seller leads, provides automated seller lead nurturing, and gives agents access to many unique benefits for sellers; enabling them to win the most amount of listings possible.

USS Ylopo leverages the most accurate and reliable seller lead sources in the industry, Google Pay Per Click and Google Local Service Ads, and can precisely target and attract seller-specific leads — many of which are come-list-me calls.

Jason Veenstra of The Veenstra Team said, “I signed up for Google LSA through Ylopo last week and we have already received three calls so far and today we had our first “come list my house ASAP” call. This stuff works!”

To support the superior lead generation, Ylopo offers a custom-built AI-powered Inside Sales Agent that is able to instantly engage with and nurture incoming leads and set appointments through text message. A full-time answering service will also be added to Ylopo’s arsenal of seller tools so agents never have to worry about missing inbound lead calls.

Complementing the lead generation and nurture tools, USS Ylopo includes dynamic marketing tools. The first tool works to automatically generate custom dynamic video ads for individual listings. The second tool generates a series of custom listing ads for social media platforms. Both tools ensure that the correct messaging is automatically delivered to the perfect audience, allowing agents to precisely target prospective buyers in their local areas — a major benefit for seller clients.

Agents also have access to personalized reporting through USS Ylopo, including easy ways for agents to generate a full list of active and hot buyers looking to buy a property like the one their clients are selling. In addition, sellers are given a complete Homebot experience, allowing them to see live market data, access to a comprehensive seller report, and the effectiveness of their agent’s marketing.

“The first day after sending out Homebot invites to clients, I set five listing appointments,” said Josh Huglen of The Huglen Real Estate Group.

SO, WHAT DOES THIS ALL CHANGE?

Pairing powerful marketing tools and a custom Homebot experience with the most accurate lead generation and intelligent automated lead nurture available in the industry, agents can finally arm themselves with a “do-it-all” seller system that can help them win every listing opportunity.

“I was able to convert a builder contract worth $5MM+ that included more than 10 units and more, all off-market because I was able to showcase our sophisticated approach with Ylopo that NOBODY else was doing,” said Jeff Moore of Jeff Moore Real Estate. “Do you want to be a differentiator in the market? Ylopo is it!”

By offering prospective seller clients with an experience and product that actually helps sellers build wealth and sell their homes quickly, agents using USS Ylopo can offer clients unmatched services that simply can’t be beaten by the competition.

Learn more at: https://www.ylopo.com/seller