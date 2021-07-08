Introducing Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey, a new, live, must-see show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry and those who work in it.

In the premiere episode, RE/MAX, LLC President Nick Bailey welcomed Jerry Howard, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), and Tammy McCall, Realtor Relations Extraordinaire at Johnson Development Corporation, and took a deep dive into one of the hottest areas of our industry at the moment: Home Building. Viewers heard what effect this is having on our industry, and what agents and their clients need to know about working with home builders.

Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey aired LIVE on Wednesday, July 7 @ 11am ET on theRE/MAX YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages. Watch the replay: