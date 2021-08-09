As the real estate transaction becomes more and more tech-enabled, home buyers and sellers have more and more choices of platforms, apps, systems, and sites.

And that can become overwhelming very fast.

HomeSmart agents seek to serve clients and eliminate any chaos and confusion that comes with the search, offer, financing, and closing aspects of buying and selling a home. This is why the new HomeSmart Client app is a cause for celebration. It’s a new addition to the HomeSmart tech suite that includes RealSmart Agent and RealSmart Broker.

One app for all the aspects of real estate

Agents and clients might use everything from email to texts to portal sites and e-signature tools for sharing information, looking at listings, submitting offers, and sending documents. But with HomeSmart Client, everyone just needs one app for the journey, particularly as HomeSmart continues to roll out new features that streamline communication and collaboration:

Search and share listings

Check on home valuation

Request and manage showing schedule

Submit and monitor purchase offers – coming soon

Organize lending and closing documents

Get real-time status updates on the transaction

“Our technology offering has moved toward a more integrated experience for the consumer and their agent,” said Matt Widdows, CEO & Founder of HomeSmart. “By providing home buyers and sellers more visibility and interaction within the real estate transaction itself, as well as integrations with mortgage, title, and escrow, we believe we can continue to develop technology to manage the customer relationship and drive faster transactions. This should create a more seamless experience and increase customer satisfaction.”

No more hearing, “Where are we on this?”

While searching for homes and making offers are huge parts of the journey, the real work starts when the offer has been accepted. And that’s often when the transaction goes into a black box, with little to no visibility for the buyer or seller.

HomeSmart Client changes that, with transparency into the status of mortgage and title and third-party integrations to create an even more well-rounded experience within the app.

“Our agents’ collective goal is to help their clients find their dream homes, but it’s hard to see the stress they go through on the way to closing,” said Shawn Brown, Chief Product Officer of HomeSmart. “HomeSmart Client changes that: now buyers and sellers know what is happening when, and are much more confident when they get to the closing table!”

Stay top of mind with a successful experience

The agent’s job is to help guide their client through the transaction. And the hallmark of success is helping to reduce friction and stress every step of the way. But the relationship shouldn’t stop there. The HomeSmart Client app is a way to stay present and valuable, reminding your client you are the trusted advisor they can refer and come back to for business.

Learn more about HomeSmart’s RealSmart Agent and other elements of the HomeSmart tech-forward platform.