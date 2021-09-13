In the above session from Connect Now, Shelley Smith of Knock and Carol Perry of HomeSmart International discuss a brokerage that successfully adopted new technology and tools that benefit clients as much as agents, and how you can do the same. Included in this session:
- Applying the “Low fees, high value” principle
- The critical skill of listening to agents, both to respond to their needs and for tips on the latest tech
- How savvy technology selection can create a journey for your clients that meets their needs at every point along the way