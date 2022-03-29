Inman Connect New York is where you need to be to learn the ins and outs of recruiting and building a scalable real estate business. Over three days, you will be at the apex of the sharpest minds in the industry. You’ll form strategic partnerships, gain invaluable insights, and learn about new technologies that are transforming the industry and how to implement them into your business. There’s still time to register.

What Will Brokerages and the Integrated Transaction Look Like in 2022 and Beyond? Industry leaders Marc King, president of Keller Williams, and Christian Wallace, executive vice president of Rocket Homes, share their thoughts on the biggest opportunities and challenges facing brokerages today and what the transaction of the future looks like. What Do Agents Really Want from Their Brokerage and Why? Join Kendall Bonner, broker/owner at RE/MAX Capital Realty, Jason Aleen, Senior Vice President, real estate operations at Redfin, and Ryan Raveis, Co-President of William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage and Insurance, as they discuss the specific value proposition your brokerage offers agents and what factors are most important. Industry Trends, Challenges and Technology to Watch Sarah Richardson, founder and CEO at Tru Realty, Staci Cowell, Vice President, business solutions at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Enrique Teran, co-founder and Principal at Avanti Way Group gather together to discuss the changing landscape of real estate, current trends, tech, and potential factors that could completely change the game. How Indies Can Recruit Competitively in 2022 Sarah Richardson, founder and CEO at Tru Realty, Dava Davin,

CEO at Portside Real Estate Group, and Angela Oakes, founder and CEO at KAC Consulting, share creative recruitment strategies they used in their businesses that you can implement into your own growth plan.

The New Structure of a Modern Real Estate Team Wendy Papasan, founder at Papasan Properties Group, Keller Williams; Craig Goodliffe, founder and CEO at Cyberbacker; along with Dj and Lindsey DellaSala, owners at DJ & Lindsey Real Estate share some non-traditional practices they’ve used to hire and keep the best people on their teams without having to pay top dollar and how you can do the same. How to Increase Team Profitability Through Improved Systems Join Jenny Wemert, team leader and Realtor at Wemert Group Realty, Brian Fairweather, CEO of Spears Group, and Sarah Reynolds, CEO and co-founder at The Reynolds Team Network and HerBestLife, for this powerhouse session as these speakers break down client retention, profitability strategies and efficient systems you can implement in your team or brokerage now. The Indie Broker Reputation: How and Why We Need to Change the Narrative Sarah Richardson, founder and CEO at Tru Realty, Barb Betts, broker, CEO and Realtor at The RECollective, discuss what it means to be an indie broker in today’s marketplace, and how you can stay competitive against big-name brokerages.

