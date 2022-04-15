Inman Connect New York is next week! Join us to learn the most current real estate trends, what’s working and what’s not, and what’s coming around the corner. Over just a few days, you can form strategic partnerships, learn how to fit into today’s changing landscape, and gain insights into how new technologies are transforming the industry.

“I have been up against tough competition all my life; I wouldn’t know how to get along without it.”—Walt Disney

Independent brokerages face an uphill battle when it comes to recruiting top agents. Competing against big-name brokerages pits indies against recognizable logos, perceived culture, and, in many cases, benefits. Typically agents have heard about national name brokerages before they even enter real estate school. Many of them get their license and choose these brands over the smaller indie brokerages because they believe the recognition will help them build their real estate businesses, especially when they’re just starting out.

Next week at Inman Connect New York, indie brokers can learn how to recruit competitively, what it means to leverage your indie brand, using your brokerage culture and proptech that will attract top producing agents. Discover your brokerage’s unique value proposition during enlightening sessions with brokers who are making a dent in the industry right now.

During the session, “How Indies Can Recruit Competitively in 2022,” Sarah Richardson, founder and CEO of Tru Realty, Dava Davin, CEO of Portside Real Estate Group, and Angela Oakes, founder and CEO of KAC Consulting will be divvying out their strategies at Inman Connect New York. Join in the conversation with these top indie brokers to learn how they have leveraged their marketing savvy, forward-thinking recruiting strategies, and emerging tech to build profitable teams and beat out the competition for high-quality recruits.

When you follow the indie broker track at ICNY, you’ll gain actionable takeaways you can implement in your brokerage immediately that will help you jump to the front of the competition in your market.

ICNY starts on Tuesday. Be among the smartest brokers in the industry, learn cutting-edge strategies and experience the energy of thousands of like-minded real estate pros. There’s still time to get to New York, but don’t wait!

Join us at Inman Connect New York, and you can also catch these sessions:

Personal Branding Tips for The Modern Real Estate Agent with Ryan Serhant, CEO and founder of SERHANT. Real estate’s master of marketing shares simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business, bring in leads and foster personal development. What Will Brokerages and the Integrated Transaction Look Like in 2022 and Beyond? Industry leaders Marc King, president of Keller Williams, and Christian Wallace, executive vice president of Rocket Homes, share their thoughts on the biggest opportunities and challenges facing brokerages today and what the transaction of the future looks like. Industry Trends, Challenges and Technology to Watch Sarah Richardson, founder and CEO at Tru Realty; Staci Cowell, Vice President, business solutions at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; and Enrique Teran, co-founder and Principal at Avanti Way Group gather together to discuss the changing landscape of real estate, current trends, tech, and potential factors that could completely change the game. What’s Next for the Real Estate Industry? with Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy. Tune in as Brad Inman sits down with the leader of the country’s largest residential real estate company to sort through the industry’s biggest opportunities, challenges, and what comes next. The Good, Bad and the Ugly: How Technology is Transforming the Real Estate Industry with Bridget Frey, CTO at Redfin and one of the most brilliant minds in technology. She will dish on how the industry is changing, what still needs to be done, and what new tech trends will impact your business in 2022 and beyond. The Metaverse, Stocks and Massive Growth Goals: What It All Means with Glenn Sanford, chairman, CEO and founder at eXp World Holdings. Listen in as Glenn and Brad Inman sit down for a must-see conversation around the future of tech, how massive growth goals are going to be attainable, and where the industry is headed in the coming years.

Check out the full agenda to see all the sessions and start planning your three-day experience.

Can’t attend in person? Register to join virtually! You’ll still get the benefits of impactful sessions with key players in the industry, great takeaways you can implement immediately in your business, plus virtual networking opportunities.

Register for a virtual ticket.

No other event will empower you like Inman Connect New York if you’re serious about competing in the real estate space. When you attend ICNY, you’ll gain a wealth of knowledge, some serious tech-savvy, and insider information to help you build your brokerage.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out what some past attendees had to say…

“The best of the best! So much relevant and useful information from the presenters. The positive energy and all the networking between the attendees was addictive.” –Kinga Mills, Hawaii Life

“My go-to place for staying ahead of the competition.” –Joe Montaleone, Century 21 Showtime Realty Ltd.

“I left with WOW game-changing nuggets for my sales business that I have not heard anywhere else.” –Shannon Buss, Randall Realtors

“Over the years I’ve come to depend on Inman events to make sure I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s current and emerging within our industry, coupled with building relationships nationwide that allow me to provide an even more robust consumer experience as a result. Thank you, Inman!” –Stacey Soleil, WEST, a Williston Financial Group Company

“Inman Connect helps me stay on the cutting edge of the Real Estate Industry and the changes we are experiencing presently.”– Laurie Dau, Realty ONE Group

Plus, it’s the 25th anniversary of Inman Connect. That means even more WOW, like exclusive meet and greets with top speakers, an interactive, Insta-worthy photo experience, scavenger hunt with premium prizes like an Apple Watch and Sell It Like Serhant personal brand course, puppy play zone and more surprises.

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already registered.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.