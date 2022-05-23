Join Elm Street Academy’s top trainers Stephanie Alfonso and Dylan Handy as they share proven strategies on how you can use your online brand presence to attract sellers and generate listing leads like never before.

Listings are a coveted source of business, but how do you secure them in a market where demand is high and inventory is tight? This is the exact question that thousands of real estate agents are asking themselves. Buyers are entering the market faster than the market can keep up with, but that isn’t the same case when it comes to listings. Due to this, you need to have a plan that ensures you are the professional that sellers want to work with. Before a seller even considers selling their home, you need to be top of mind so that when they are ready, they know exactly who can help them…YOU!