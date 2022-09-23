Only 44.6 percent of offers written by Redfin agents in August faced competition, the lowest rate since April of 2020, according to new data released Friday.

With the industry and the market changing faster than ever, make plans to come together with the best community in real estate at our flagship event. Join us at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26, and punch your ticket to the future. Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

Bidding wars have dropped to their lowest rate since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as mortgage rates continued to rise on Friday, according to a new report.

Just 44.6 percent of offers written by Redfin agents in August faced competition, the lowest rate since April 2020 and down significantly from the August 2021 rate of 63.5 percent, according to Redfin.

It also represents a significant drop-off from the beginning of the year, when Redfin found 70 percent of offers written by their agents faced competition as buyers raced to take advantage of the low-rate market while it lasted. Mortgage rates passed 6 percent in mid-September and currently hover at 6.4 percent, according to Optimal Blue data from Thursday.

Bidding wars that did take place in August were less competitive, according to data from Redfin agents, with the typical home in a bidding war receiving 3.2 offers, compared with 3.5 a month earlier and 5 one year earlier.

As buyers find themselves priced out of homeownership and home sales drop nearly 20 percent year over year, the areas that saw some of the most intense competition are now seeing the least.

San Antonio, Tampa, and Phoenix — among some of the hottest real estate markets of the past year — had the lowest number of bidding wars in August, according to Redfin.

San Antonio saw 21.7 percent of Redfin offers face competition, while Tampa — declared the hottest real estate market of 2022 by Zillow — saw 23.8 percent, Olympia saw 24.2 percent, and Phoenix saw 26.4 percent.

The city with the highest rate of bidding wars in August was Philadelphia, where 61.7 percent of offers saw competition, followed by San Jose at 58 percent and Providence at 54.5 percent. Philadelphia was the only city analyzed for the report to not register a decline in bidding war activity.

Competition saw the steepest decline in Raleigh, North Carolina, the report found. Whereas August 2021 saw 78.9 percent of offers written by  Redfin agents face competition, August 2022 saw only 35.4 face competing offers.

The report also found that townhomes were the types of properties most likely to attract a bidding war, with 44.1 percent of Redfin offers on bidding wars facing competition, while condominiums were the least likely, with only 37 percent of offers facing competition.

Email Ben Verde

Redfin
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×