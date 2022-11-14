2023 is right around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to analyze your business to determine what’s working well, where there is room for improvement, and what changes need to be made.

One key area to evaluate is your marketing strategy and whether it’s actively helping you achieve (if not exceed) your goals, or whether you need to make changes in 2023 so you can have your most productive year yet. Your marketing strategy is essential because it’s the primary means you use to stay in touch with your clients and keep your sphere informed about the incredible real estate services you provide. Here are three vital steps to optimize your marketing strategy for the coming year.

Step 1: Perfect your online presence

Your online presence is a combination of your website, your engagement on social media platforms, your email marketing, and how you express your overall message with your target audience in a digital space.

Why does that matter? On average, people spend 147 minutes on social media every day and an average of 403 total minutes online every day. These numbers are staggering and create the ideal opportunity to connect with consumers, but you must ensure you are intentional with your brand presence. Have a professional, smooth-functioning website that visitors can easily navigate and that provides relevant value to meet their needs and interests. Along with your website, your social media presence should reflect the caliber of services you provide. Engage frequently and consistently — and don’t be afraid to have fun and express yourself in lively and unique ways. Your primary goal for perfecting your online presence is to increase brand awareness, drive traffic to your website, and boost SEO so you can connect with more consumers and grow your sphere. Perfecting your online presence is an ongoing adventure! Challenge yourself to try new things and adapt your strategy as needed.

Step 2: Develop a content roadmap.

Content is king and in today’s fast-moving, technological environment, it becomes increasingly more important to provide content that resonates with your target audience and distribute it through multiple channels. Providing up-to-date and relevant content builds audience trust in your brand and the services you offer and creates an opportunity for you to demonstrate your brand’s personality and why you are unique in the marketplace.

Develop a content roadmap that encompasses a full suite of information; educate consumers on marketplace conditions, highlight relevant industry news, offer guidance on home buying and selling strategies, provide general tips for homeowners, and much more. High-quality content is one of the most valuable assets in the digital space. Use the remainder of the year to start planning your content for next year and ask yourself if there are ways you can provide exclusive content and deliver it in a fun and impactful way.

Step 3: Automate your marketing tactics

Implementing an impactful marketing plan can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. Automate as many processes and campaigns as you can. For example, create email drip campaigns that are targeted to your key audiences, set auto-responders and welcome emails for new leads and website subscribers, and automate follow-up emails for leads you have previously connected with. These automated processes will do the work for you, allowing you to focus on other facets of your business.

2023 is right around the corner. Are you ready?

Planning your goals, budget, and overarching marketing strategy can feel like daunting work, but it’s crucial to running a successful business. But you’re not alone!

About Elm Street Technology

Elm Street Technology offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate – to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elm Street’s portfolio of products and services allow busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text, and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. To learn more, please visit ElmStreet.com.

