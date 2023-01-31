Redfin’s new website and app feature will allow homebuyers and renters to save their favorite properties in customized lists and share them with their home search partner to stay organized.

Seattle-based brokerage Redfin has developed a new tool for homebuyers and individuals browsing homes on the company’s listing platform to help organize their search, the company announced Tuesday.

Redfin’s new “Favorites Lists” feature will allow Redfin app and website users to sort and organize their favorite homes featured on the website into custom lists that can be shared with their home search partner.

With Redfin’s previously existing Favorites feature, users could save homes they liked or wanted to reference later. Approximately seven out of 10 Redfin app users took advantage of the feature, and almost 40 percent have saved more than 30 homes through the feature.

Now users can sort all those homes in whatever way they like through Favorites Lists. After saving a listing to their favorites, users will be prompted to create a list for the property or add it to one of their existing lists. Users can create up to 100 lists, which they can subsequently edit or delete at any time.

Redfin users will also have the ability to name a Redfin search partner who will receive access to the user’s Favorites Lists, and who be able to edit lists and add comments to favorited homes.

“It’s common for buyers to search for homes in different neighborhoods, or to consider renting in a new place before they decide if they want to buy there,” Redfin Phoenix agent Kelly Khalil said in a statement. “Everyone’s journey is different, so having the ability to organize your favorite homes according to your own goals or preferences makes the process easier. And since most people search for homes with a loved one, it just makes sense that you can seamlessly share those lists with a search partner.”

The feature is available for all for-sale, off-market and rental homes on Redfin.com and on Redfin’s iOS app. It will roll out to the Android app later this year.

“We’re excited about this feature because it works for anyone who uses Redfin to search for a home,” Redfin Vice President of Product Ariel Dos Santos said in a statement. “It’s just as useful for a renter keeping track of apartments in different neighborhoods as it is for someone looking to buy their first home or an interior designer browsing the latest home trends. Our goal was to give users the flexibility they need to stay organized and to encourage people to have fun with it.”

