UtahRealEstate.com is the latest multiple listing service to partner with CubiCasa on free floor plans and discounts on property analytics and the startup’s database of real estate photographers.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Finnish floor plan technology company CubiCasa announced this week that UtahRealEstate.com is the latest MLS to join its partnership program.

The program allows MLSs access to CubiCasa’s free floor plans and affords them discounts on add-on features such as fixed furniture details, expedited delivery, property information and a database of real estate photographers.

“Working with CubiCasa allows us to provide our agents with an easy-to-use tool to deliver an even better homebuying experience,” said Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, in a statement. “In today’s constantly evolving real estate market, it is important that we provide as much data and information on a property as possible, and CubiCasa is empowering our members to do just that.”

The partnership will allow UtahRealEstate.com to access additional property data and digitized property information, according to the statement. The MLS will also release a listing management feature that will allow for more detailed floor plans in their listings, beyond just a listing photo.

Floor plans are the third most-desired listing feature for homebuyers, according to the National Association of Realtors, with photos listed as the first most important feature and detailed property information the second.

UtahRealEstate.com provides MLS services to about 20,000 real estate professionals in Utah, including about 96 percent of Realtors in the state.

“In launching this program, we wanted to further empower key industry participants to include digital floor plans on every listing in the U.S.,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa, in a statement. “The addition of UtahRealEstate.com underscores the success and momentum we are seeing for digital floor plans within MLS organizations across the country, and we look forward to playing an integral role in providing a better experience for agents and buyers across Utah.”

Cubicasa’s first partnership under the program was with PrimeMLS. Other MLSs in the program include Georgia MLS and New Mexico MLS.

CubiCasa launched its free floor plans program in August 2022. Since its launch, over 1 million floor plans have been created, according to the company.

Email Ben Verde