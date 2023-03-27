Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

People who purchase luxurious properties usually have demanding careers, detailed investment portfolios, or a flux of creative pursuits. So it’s only natural they seek comfortable home offices that foster productivity and inspiration.

“Demand for home office space in the luxury market remains strong into 2023,” observes Bradley Bringardner, Real Estate Professional with Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty.

And as noted by Stacy Gilbert, Real Estate Agent at Venture Sotheby’s International Realty, this has increased over the past three years as more people have been able to work from home. “This change has made a substantial impact on employees’ expectations of wellness and work-life balance, and the trend will continue as more companies provide fully remote and hybrid roles,” she says.

“There have been several instances within the past few years where the lack of a suitable office space has been the deal breaker for my clients,” adds Bringardner. “Even if a home checks all the other boxes, office space can often be non-negotiable.”

The reverse is also true — a desirable home office can be the driving factor that closes deals. “Last year, we had clients who were both working remotely, and dedicated office space for both of them was a crucial requirement in their home search,” recalls Gilbert. “We found them a home with two separate offices and a huge yard for the kids to play in. They were over the moon.”

But what constitutes a desirable home office? As Bringardner and Gilbert have both noticed, it has little to do with fixtures and furniture, which buyers can add later, and everything to do with layout, location, and design.

1. The best workspaces are the brightest

“Most of our clients are looking for a home office that has great sunlight,” says Gilbert. It literally and figuratively brightens the space, creating better ergonomic conditions and a more motivating environment — and it looks much better than artificial light for those increasingly ubiquitous video calls.

Bringardner agrees. “An office space with an abundance of natural lighting has proven to be a major selling point for my clients,” he says. “Given the amount of time an individual may spend in their home office throughout the week, a space flooded with light can help with staying focused and energized.”

2. Freedom from disruption and distraction

When asked about the most in-demand features of home offices, one of the first qualities Gilbert lists is quiet. Bringarder, on a related note, mentions privacy.

“Most buyers prefer an office that’s located away from the hustle and bustle of daily life,” Gilbert says. “It’s a space where they can escape to join virtual calls without the concern of background noise.” She adds that many buyers see the value of a dedicated office space that is detached from the rest of the home.

3. The wonders of indoor-outdoor working

Everyone’s familiar with the concept of indoor-outdoor living. But getting outside isn’t just important for relaxation and recreation; it can also enhance the quality of work.

“In my opinion, the best home offices provide access to the exterior of the home,” says Bringardner. There’s a lot to be gained by having access to greenery and scenery. It’s a great way to obtain a new perspective, cultivate ideas and inspirations, or simply take a break between projects.

“Whether it’s patio space, a private terrace, or just an opportunity to step onto the lawn, having the chance to take a moment for yourself in the fresh air can go a long way.”

Adding value for buyers and sellers alike

It’s not just the buyers that benefit from having home offices. “On average, homes that have a dedicated office space have sold for 10 percent higher than homes without a dedicated office space,” says Gilbert.

“As we look toward the future, it’s my belief that the wider adoption of permanent remote work will have long-lasting impacts,” concludes Bringardner. “It’s become crucial for so many individuals throughout their home-buying process and has become a major selling point. Home offices are here to stay.”

