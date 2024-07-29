Inman Connect Las Vegas is LIVE this week! Get all your real estate questions answered and network with thousands of industry leaders. Join us virtually from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now.

Egypt Sherrod is on a tear.

Indeed, the 2023 Inman Influencer regularly juggles episodes of her “Marriage and Money Podcast with Egypt and Mike” alongside husband Mike Jackson and her popular HGTV reality series Married to Real Estate.

She also leads a home furnishing line, Indigo Road, which she’s expanding with the recently announced Indigo Road Training Center, a state-of-the-art center for real estate agents, and, of course, her brokerage firm, Indigo Road Realty.

And today she’ll appear on live on stage in Las Vegas for Luxury Connect.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JULY

In advance of her appearance at Connect, Inman chatted with Sherrod via email (she was on a well-earned vacation) to hear more about her plans in Las Vegas and a recently announced season four of Married to Real Estate.

Inman: What are you looking forward to most at your first-ever Inman Connect Las Vegas appearance?

Egypt Sherrod: I am looking forward to connecting with some of my amazing fellow broker friends who are traveling from far and wide to attend. Also, relationship building and networking of course, and tapping into the pulse of the next hottest technology for our industry.



What do you like most about Las Vegas?

It’s the lights and action of the strip for me! I always try to catch a good show whenever I’m in town.

What can you tell us about the recently announced season four of Married to Real Estate?

It was just announced that our show spans 19 countries now. It’s still beyond belief! The fact that we come from such humble beginnings and this show has grown to be an international hit is mind boggling. Mike and I are so very grateful for the deep love and loyal viewership.

In season three, fans watched us launch Indigo Road. Now in season four, they get to see that the company has grown into not only a robust real estate brokerage, but a legacy brand with a family of companies under the Indigo Road umbrella including a full scale design house and a home furnishing division.

We also have some amazing clients who fans may recognize (wink), and both the projects and the family grow! That’s all I can share for now.

Do you have any fun plans while in Vegas for Inman Connect? What will you do, or where will you eat?

I am literally there for 20 hours before I head to speak in Cincinnati. Can you believe it?

But in that time I plan to have a few great business meetings, hold a fireside chat on Inman’s main stage about brand building, catch a delicious dinner at Giada’s, and speed shop!

Email Lillian Dickerson