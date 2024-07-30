Communications expert Maha Abouelenein shared her seven principles of self-reliance at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Tuesday, encouraging them to believe in themselves and live without regret.

“Today we’re going to talk about the most important thing on the planet, and that is you,” global communications expert Maha Abouelenein of Digital and Savvy told attendees at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The communications guru who has spent half of her life in Egypt and Dubai and worked with high-profile clients, like author Deepak Chopra, said that self-reliance — a topic she wrote about in her book, 7 Rules of Self-Reliance — can help individuals unleash their potential and bring them more happiness.

“I did communications with one mission: To help people communicate better,” Abouelenein told a packed Inman Connect audience at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

“It wasn’t what I did,” she continued, “it was how I did it. I created value for others — that was the underlying principle in self-reliance. How can I rely on myself to create value for others?”

Abouelenein went on to share her seven rules on the Inman Connect stage, to help real estate professionals grow their own businesses through self-reliance.

“It’s about investing in yourself, believing in yourself,” she said.

1. Stay low, keep moving

“This is a military term,” Abouelenein explained, noting that the expression “Stay low, keep moving” refers to avoiding being targeted by keeping low to the ground while moving.

“I took ‘stay low, keep moving’ as a metaphor for my life,” Abouelenein said.

It helped her avoid distractions and negativity from naysayers who said she couldn’t accomplish her goals.

“Try to win one day at a time, one step at a time,” she added.

2. Be a value creator

“To be a value creator means you need to be motivated,” Abouelenein said.

“It means I’m going to deliver something first,” she continued. “I’m going to offer something to someone else without them asking for it.”

Be one step ahead and show your dedication by anticipating your clients needs, Abouelenein explained.

The communications expert discussed her opportunity to work with Matt Higgins, former Vice Chairman at the Miami Dolphins and star of Shark Tank, and how she latched on an opportunity by proactively offering to be his guide through Dubai, even though she wasn’t yet formally working with him. After the trip, however, he became a client of her company and they became business partners.

3. Don’t be a waiter

“Stop waiting,” people told Aboulenenein after she found herself waiting for the perfect man, the perfect job, and other things in her life.

Abouelenein quickly realized that she couldn’t wait around for opportunities, but had to make them herself.

She decided to create an opportunity to help American businessman and Resy co-founder Gary Vaynerchuk at the Super Bowl, by helping him create successful content, which ultimately helped launch a successful podcast.

4. Unlearn, relearn and invest in yourself

“Being here today, you all are investing in yourselves,” Aboulenenein told the Inman Connect audience.

“This is a form of learning,” she continued, noting that you can learn from anywhere — including from other people.

Last year, Aboulenenein said she took a class at the London School of Economics, decades after establishing her career, because she realized there was more to learn, and this principle of being open to learning throughout one’s career can help anyone level up.

5. Think of your reputation as a currency

“This is the No. 1 thing that everyone in this room needs to be obsessed with today,” Aboulenenein said. “You only own your name — what are you doing to build and protect it?”

Reputation drives sales, livelihood, and it can be destroyed in an instance, Aboulenenein said, especially in the era of cancel culture.

Instead of thinking of social media influencers when thinking of “personal brand,” think of reputation, Aboulenenein said, both online and off-line (which she noted was even more important).

6. Be a long-term player

“I have this term I call ‘making deposits in other people’s trust banks,'” Aboulenenein said. After adding value for an extended period, then you’re in the position to make a “withdrawal” from that bank when you need it, she noted.

“Choose people over profit,” Aboulenenein added, explaining that this is part of a long-term strategy and protects one’s reputation. This also includes building relationships and networking, she added.

Being a “super-connector” is a skill for the long-term that will help build a robust social network.

7. Live with no regrets

“Embrace your story, embrace where you’re at,” Aboulenenein said, explaining how important it is to live life without regrets.

She pointed to Olympian Simone Biles’ career, in which she’s already faced many ups and downs, going through a period away from her sport as she dealt with mental blocks that prevented her from performing her best.

But Biles made a brave return to gymnastics, and thus far, has shown a strong performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

