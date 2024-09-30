Agents: The power of dreaming is within your reach.

Whether you’re looking to increase sales, build or enhance a social media presence, or become the top agent in your region, a vital step in reaching your dreams is honing your personal brand.

Dreams are always top of mind for Coldwell Banker. Our award-winning “Dream” campaign once again is sparking the imagination of buyers and sellers, while also empowering agents and brokers to dream bigger and brand smarter.

This year, the ad campaign returns to Thursday Night Football with an elevated and cinematic approach that focuses on what makes a city special. It invites viewers to explore the Coldwell Banker Move Meter tool, which compares key selling points between cities — such as cost and quality of living — offering clients valuable insights and presenting agents with unique opportunities to enhance their personal brands and foster local connections.

Elevating your personal brand

In the world of real estate, a distinct personal brand is essential for distinguishing yourself from the competition and building lasting client relationships. Coldwell Banker agents are not merely representatives of the larger brand but are, in fact, individual brands in their own right.

Powerhouses like the Jills Zeder Group, Carrie Wells, Jade Mills and Dawn McKenna have dedicated years to building their reputations and earning the trust of their clients. By focusing on their own brand development, they create a distinctive presence in their markets, attract new clients and expand their businesses in ways that resonate with their authentic selves and core values. This personal branding not only strengthens their market position but also enhances their ability to deliver personalized and impactful service.

Building a personal brand takes many forms, but at its core lies a unique voice, consistent across social media posts, marketing materials, email correspondence and the way you present yourself to clients in person. To find this voice, combine your personality traits with what your clients need from you — in most cases, they need knowledge, reassurance and persistence — and keep honing until you’ve established a personal brand that feels authentic.

In an industry driven by connections and local expertise, your personal brand becomes your most valuable asset. When leveraged alongside a global name like Coldwell Banker, your power increases exponentially.

Leveraging the Coldwell Banker legacy

Agents with strong personal brands can gain even greater influence by partnering with Coldwell Banker, amplifying their local presence while tapping into the strength of a global powerhouse. Our “Dream” Campaign exemplifies this advantage by offering over 100 customizable marketing materials, including video content, social media assets and print integrations.

This enhanced content allows agents and broker-owners to craft authentic, personalized messaging aligned with their local markets while benefiting from the brand’s renowned reputation.

Being part of a globally recognized real estate network, agents gain access to cutting-edge tools and resources — and that’s on top of having the No. 1 real estate ad by ACE Metrix for 13 consecutive years. The campaign this year achieved an impressive ACE Metrix score of 594, reflecting its high effectiveness, and it outperformed the real estate category average by +23 percent.

Furthermore, this same ad achieved the No. 2 spot for effectiveness, based on viewer search engagement and recall, among over 150 advertisers during Thursday Night Football. With over a century of experience in real estate, Coldwell Banker’s success is not only a testament to our history but also to our ability to innovate and adapt to evolving market dynamics.

The Dream Campaign has had a transformative impact on our network. Last year alone, nearly 4,000 localized Move Meter Match-up videos were created using our Custom Video Platform, demonstrating the campaign’s effectiveness in tailoring national content for local relevance. This approach helps agents connect with clients by illustrating how broader market trends directly affect them.

Furthermore, the Marketing Center streamlines many marketing tasks — from promoting listings to showcasing services — allowing agents to focus more on nurturing client relationships. By combining national branding with localized marketing efforts, Coldwell Banker ensures that agents maintain a consistent and professional presence while engaging effectively with their local communities.

