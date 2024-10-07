How much do first impressions matter for real estate agents? Do agents benefit from social media? What digital tools matter most to buyers and sellers?

Zillow recently surveyed over 5,000 buyers and 6,200 sellers to capture answers to these questions and many more as part of our first annual Consumer Housing Trends Report for Agents, which features dozens of insights that can help agents add value and tailor their approach to working with clients.

These five key takeaways from our research are worth knowing whether you’re a new agent or have decades of experience.

1. Nearly all buyers and sellers work with agents

Today’s consumers have access to plenty of information and real estate tools compared to previous generations, but that hasn’t diminished the role of agents. Even though for sale by owner (FSBO) paths exist, 93 percent of sellers and 85 percent of buyers used an agent at some point during their journey. These benchmarks haven’t budged much in recent years either, highlighting the need for trustworthy and responsive agents who can help guide consumers from the first meeting to the final contract.

2. Many buyers and sellers hire the first agent they contact

Consumers aren’t shopping around much when it comes to representation: 59 percent of sellers and 47 percent of buyers ultimately hired the first agent they contacted. This is a sign that many consumers choose an agent they had worked with previously, rather than potentially wasting time with multiple in-person meetings. This trend is also a good reminder to set up an agent profile and keep information up to date on websites and social networks so it’s easy for first-timers to discover you.

3. Digital tools benefit both agents and clients

Digital tools aren’t just for consumers — agents who use them effectively can gain an edge. For example, 78 percent of sellers said they’re more likely to hire an agent who offers hi-res photography, and 71percent said they’re more likely to hire someone providing virtual tours and/or interactive floor plans. For good reason: Buyer interest in seeing listings with 3D capabilities and virtual tours has increased since 2019.

4. Buyers want to text agents

When it comes to communicating, 91 percent of buyers who worked with an agent said they were in contact weekly, including 44 percent who were in contact daily. To manage the back-and-forth, most of these buyers preferred to communicate via text message or messenger app, compared to just 33% who preferred phone calls. Given the time agents spend traveling outside of an office, this could be a positive trend that helps them manage clients throughout the day without needing to interrupt showings to pick up the phone.

5. Listing agents have an opportunity to set expectations with sellers

Even though home prices have increased in recent years, many sellers appear to be doing more work. Today’s typical seller holds two open houses — compared to one prior to 2023 — and has to leave their home twice for private showings. Plus, 50 percent of sellers said they had an offer fall through. This data highlights the importance of coaching sellers throughout the process. Agents seem to be making strong first impressions, but given the hurdles that many sellers face, there’s also often a need to protect the seller’s schedule and help them manage stress before the sale is complete.

Jordan Teicher is Zillow’s senior manager of B2B content. His writing has been published by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The New Yorker.

To see more research like this around agent commissions and client preferences, download Zillow’s free 2025 Consumer Housing Trends Report for Agents.