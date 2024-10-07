The iconic house where much of the 1982 horror classic Poltergeist was filmed is set to become an Airbnb, offering guests a chance to stay the night without any ghostly surprises, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

Built in 1979 in Simi Valley, California, the home was sold on Friday for $1.28 million, after being listed for the first time in 45 years in August. The final price was over $100,000 above the asking price, per its Zillow listing.

Christian Melgar of Coldwell Banker Realty handled the sale, though details about the buyer were not disclosed. According to TMZ, the new owner, an investor from Los Gatos, California, plans to turn the home into an Airbnb that recreates the look of the movie’s set, with each room designed to mirror its appearance in the film.

However, these nostalgic touches won’t be ready by Halloween, as the owner aims for perfection rather than rushing the renovation.

Craig T Nelson And JoBeth Williams In 'Poltergeist' | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images Heather O'Rourke In 'Poltergeist' | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Located at 4267 Roxbury Street, the house sits on nearly 16,000 square feet of land, the largest lot in the neighborhood. The home itself covers 2,373 square feet and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The listing describes it as having a “thoughtfully designed layout perfect for entertaining, relaxing and living your best life.”

The living room boasts large windows that flood the space with natural light, and the formal dining room leads to the famous kitchen that fans of Poltergeist will recognize. While the kitchen retains its original layout, it has been upgraded with modern appliances. Outside, the property features a jacuzzi and a large pool, perfect for cooling off or hosting events, with plenty of space to potentially add a pool house or an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

Poltergeist tells the chilling tale of a suburban California family who experiences paranormal activity, with their young daughter Carol Anne being abducted by malevolent spirits through a portal in her closet.

Directed by Tobe Hooper and written by Steven Spielberg, the film stars Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Beatrice Straight, Dominique Dunn, Oliver Robins, Heather O’Rourke and Michael McManus.

Grossing over $121 million worldwide, Poltergeist was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a home with a story, minus the spooks,” the listing states.

Email Richelle Hammiel