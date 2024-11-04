With over 80 percent of agents being parents, 70 percent women, and nearly half being parents, childcare is an expense we are all familiar with.

“Real estate happens on weekends, and that’s when my kids are home,” notes Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, a woman-owned national brokerage.

From open houses to whole-family showings, weekends are packed with potential buyers and sellers. Agents are expected to work weekends, and childcare on the weekends can come at a steep cost.

“Most agents are women, who are usually expected to arrange childcare for the family. However, most top leadership at brokerages are men who haven’t historically faced the same challenges. As a mother of seven and a Realtor, I know all too well what our agents go through,” adds Delcid.

Epique Realty, now spanning 37 states, announced its free childcare event along with several new benefits in October during a live-streamed session with over 5,000 attendees. These “benefit dumps” have become routine as the company has grown rapidly over the past three years.

“We aren’t a real estate brokerage…we are an AI-based tech company that does real estate. Our agents get benefits you’d expect from working at a Silicon Valley tech company like Apple or Google,” explains Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Epique.

While many brokerages offer tools like CRMs and websites, Epique takes a different approach to their model.

“We aren’t here to give logins to CRMs. We are here to change our agents’ daily lives, making things easier for them and helping them in every facet of their journey. We work for our agents, not the other way around. It’s a disruption to the outdated status quo and doesn’t help agents build success,” adds Miller.

With almost 60 benefits, Epique offers everything from professional listing photography to free healthcare, prescriptions, car washes and even benefits for your pets with services like Airvet and pet-sitting.

“We’re saving and changing lives every day. No other brokerage in the world can say that,” notes Christopher Miller, COO, Co-Founder, and VP of expansion. “We hear stories daily of agents getting life-saving prescriptions, or saving their beloved pet, or landing a million-dollar listing through our free leads. We are helping agents like no other company in history, and we’re just getting started,” he adds.

Epique has aligned with a company called UrbanSitter, whose platform offers thousands of licensed and background-checked childcare professionals across the country. Agents can use their app to find, interview, and rate providers, with the ability to see recommendations from other Epique agents. It’s like “Uber” for childcare but with more control and transparency.

In addition to childcare, the platform offers tutoring, elder care and even pet-sitting!

“We’re not just giving agents the app for free. We are literally paying for childcare, elder care, tutoring and pet-sitting. It won’t cost our agents a dime,” affirms Joshua.

Set to launch in spring 2025; this could signal a new era of benefits for brokerages across the industry as they take notice of Epique’s rapid growth and market share.

“We didn’t want to change one company; we wanted to change the industry for all agents. We believe that all brokers can do this, too; they just aren’t. I hope our adoption of these benefits will push other brokerages to become truly agent-centric.” concludes Joshua.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than a brokerage; it’s a movement. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique provides state-of-the-art AI technology, unheard-of benefits, extraordinary support and a wealth of resources. With a strong foundation of inclusion, innovation and integrity, Epique Realty is innovating the real estate industry, one success story at a time.

