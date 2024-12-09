For broker-owners looking to expand their real estate business, the right partnership can be a game-changer. The most valuable franchise partners go beyond simply providing business infrastructure — they create lasting opportunities for growth, sustained profitability and an effective succession strategy, ensuring long-term success.

Coldwell Banker knows long-term: Its network has guided people home since 1906, and its average franchisee has been with the brand for 27 years. This is a testament to the brand’s strength and enduring value, as well as its proven franchise model that provides partners with established systems, a worldwide recognized brand and a supportive network. Beyond the tools and resources, it’s the partnership itself — built on trust, collaboration and mutual success — that makes all the difference.

The brand advantage

Brand recognition is crucial when selecting a franchise. A strong, well-established brand not only attracts clients, it also draws top talent to your team. In real estate, where local reputation is everything, the brand you represent directly influences your success. According to a nationally commissioned report conducted by Quester on behalf of Coldwell Banker, nearly 90% of agents believe that the reputation of the brand they choose to affiliate with significantly impacts their career success. You’re not just building your own business — you’re aligning with a trusted name that carries credibility and industry expertise.

Franchisees who partner with Coldwell Banker gain access to proven systems in marketing, lead generation, operations and professional development, among others. This allows affiliates to avoid reinventing the wheel and, instead, leverage the collective expertise and scale of a global brand, giving them a competitive edge in their local markets.

Success, tailored to you

Another advantage of the Coldwell Banker franchise model is its flexibility. We don’t adhere to a strict “format franchise” model — we provide a framework that empowers franchisees to adapt strategies suited to their local markets. The fact that Coldwell Banker continues to thrive through various market cycles underscores the resilience and effectiveness of our model. Instead of dictating every aspect of the business, we offer guidance that allows franchisees to operate in a way that works best for them while staying aligned with the brand’s core values. This operational flexibility ultimately allows our affiliates to do their best work and continue cultivating growth.

Growth without limits

Growth is never one-size-fits-all. The right franchise partnership allows you to choose the strategy that best aligns with your goals — whether that’s growing organically by recruiting top talent, pursuing M&As to accelerate expansion, or entering new geographic markets.

Our dedicated M&A team works closely with franchisees to identify, vet and facilitate acquisitions, providing support throughout the process.

The Coldwell Banker Referral Rewards Program allows agents to generate passive income by referring unaffiliated agents who join our network. With most of our affiliates already participating, the program provides unlimited earning potential. New agents can join right away and start earning a 1 percent commission on every deal closed by their referrals. By incentivizing agents to attract top-performing agents, you’ll expand your team and market reach. Rewarding your existing agents for contributing to the growth of your company is an investment in your people.

Win-win for a lasting legacy

A true partnership is about mutual success — it helps both sides win. Our franchisees trust us to provide ongoing support, guidance and training. In turn, we trust them to uphold the values and principles that have made Coldwell Banker a respected industry leader for over 100 years. This mutual trust is at the heart of our culture, where integrity and shared goals drive collective success.

This partnership isn’t just about leveraging systems — it’s about being part of a network where franchisees can collaborate, learn and grow together. It goes beyond simple transactions and is a commitment to working together toward a common vision, which builds long-term sustainability.

By partnering with Coldwell Banker, you gain access to a brand that has demonstrated resilience and leadership for over a century. Our collective success reflects the lasting value of our franchise relationships. As any of our multi-decade, multi-generational businesses can tell you, we don’t just help our franchisees build a business — we walk hand-in-hand with them as they build their legacy. Learn how to align your local business with a trusted partner like Coldwell Banker.