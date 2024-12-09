Good technology helps agents save time. It helps agents stay organized. And it can help agents land deals with serious customers — ones who may refer even more business their way.

From day one, top-producing agent Karen Landry has been at the forefront as technology has shaped the real estate landscape. With decades of industry experience, Landry — who leads Landry & Co Real Estate Group with RE/MAX Executive Realty in Massachusetts and RE/MAX One in California — is always game to see how evolving tech tools can help her build the business.

“Having effective tools at my fingertips means time efficiency —and that really matters to me,” she says.

According to Landry, the majority of her business stems from repeat and referral clients. Like many of the RE/MAX brand’s high-achieving agents, she fosters meaningful relationships and leverages her skills to maintain trust with the communities she serves. She also welcomes new leads, knowing they could evolve into additional lifelong connections.

One tech tool Landry is leveraging right now is MAX/Tech Lead Concierge, a RE/MAX solution designed to keep an agent’s pipeline full of conversation-ready leads while reducing the time and effort it takes to find them. Lead generation capabilities are a valuable component of the brand’s comprehensive and growing MAX/Tech productivity platform, packed with other robust resources like MAX/Tech powered by BoldTrail, a solution with features like an AI-powered CRM and a transaction management tool, just to name a few.

In its initial few months, MAX/Tech Lead Concierge processed thousands of eligible leads and delivered them to trusted professionals.

“The advantage of MAX/Tech Lead Concierge is that an [inside sales agent] has already warmed up quality leads for you. When I connected with a recent lead, he was already expecting my call. He was gracious and kind – and we scheduled an appointment immediately,” Landry says.

It turned out that in addition to buying a home, Landry’s lead needed to sell his former home, too. She worked closely with the client on both transactions and even discovered mutual friends within the community. Now, she’s confident that excellent customer service – paired with thoughtful, value-adding check-ins going forward – will help turn this deal into future opportunities.

“All of the time and energy I would have spent nurturing the lead was done for me – before the lead was handed to me. In real estate, time is extremely valuable, and that’s where we make our return on investment,” Landry shares. “It’s one example of how being part of the RE/MAX network means I’m aligned with a brand that supports me and provides me with the resources I need to grow my business.”

Her advice for fellow agents preparing for a busier 2025? Lean into everything a real estate brand offers — like technology, education and a community of productive professionals.

“Change is a constant, so we have to learn to flow with it — that’s the only way to stay successful. The industry is evolving, as are our clients’ needs,” Landry adds. “It’s time to embrace innovation as we continue to be the best advisors for homebuyers and sellers.”