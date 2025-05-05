Even in today’s digital world where listings, 3D tours and market data are just a click away, it’s the agent who brings clarity, confidence and irreplaceable value for consumers.

We’re always learning from top real estate agents, exchanging insights on how they operate, drive success and grow teams. Through these conversations, we’ve discovered five strategies that consistently provide the perfect mix of tech and human touch that set agents apart.

1. Balance digital efficiency with personal connection

Despite the industry’s digital transformation, Zillow research shows 89 percent of sellers consider agents their most valuable resource — above websites (75 percent) or apps (64 percent). Personal connection remains essential, especially during emotional and complex transactions.

Tip: Use technology for routine tasks and data management, freeing your time for meaningful client interactions. Follow Up Boss CRM can help you deliver personalized experiences. The Smart List feature prioritizes client lists so you’re reaching out to those most likely to move at the right time. The Call Transcripts and Summaries AI tool automatically records and transforms every call into clear, actionable summaries with next-step suggestions.

2. Share personalized market insights

While it’s relatively easy for consumers to get their hands on raw housing market data, they need an experienced agent who can interpret this information for their specific situation and goals.

Tip: Create personalized market analysis reports that go beyond public stats. Develop neighborhood-specific insights or community changes that might affect long-term property values.

3. Win more listings with a premium digital experience

While relationships are important, buyers and sellers want an agent who uses technology to their advantage. Our research shows 71 percent of sellers are more likely to hire an agent who includes virtual tours and interactive floor plans in their services.

Tip: Zillow Showcase can help you win more listings in your market. Our data shows Showcase listings are 10 percent more likely to go pending within 14 days compared to similar typical listings on Zillow. They also sell for 2 percent more, a bonus of more than $7,000 on the average home. Showcase can help you develop a consistent visual brand across your listings to distinguish and elevate them.

4. Develop a compelling online presence

Buyers and sellers often research agents online before reaching out. A strong digital presence on social media and real estate websites helps them get to know you.

Tip: Start with a complete Zillow agent profile to highlight your expertise and personality. Agents using Zillow Showcase can add social media handles to their profile and incorporate Zillow Media Experts services, which create professional agent reels featuring you and your listings — optimized for video-centric platforms. These tools help build trust and demonstrate tech-savviness to potential clients.

5. Build trust

Consumers have told us trustworthiness and market knowledge are more important than an agent’s sales record. Positive client reviews consistently highlight agents “exceeding expectations,” “had my best interests at heart” and providing “exceptional service.”

Tip: Ask deeper questions about clients’ life goals. Create an “above and beyond” checklist for each client, identifying three unexpected ways you can deliver exceptional value.

The future of real estate excellence

Agents who combine technological efficiency with personal connection will consistently outperform. We’ve found the most successful agents serve as advisors who bring calm to uncertainty and strategy to major life decisions.

