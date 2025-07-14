You don’t need to be a viral sensation to win on social media. As an agent, success on social media comes from showing up consistently where your clients are looking. Forty-four percent of buyers say they’re more likely to hire an agent who’s active on social media. That number climbs to 51 percent for millennials.

Whether you’re a digital pro or just starting out, here are three tactics you can use today to boost engagement, grow your brand, and win more business.

Tip No. 1: Choose content that shows your unique value

Every social profile is a chance for you to show off your personality and values.

Start with bios — they should highlight specialties, achievements, market focus, and contact info. But the real magic happens in the content. Experiment and figure out what feels authentic. You might shine in home walkthroughs or thrive by highlighting your involvement in the local community.

And remember, content doesn’t always need to be polished or sales-focused. A short video from the farmer’s market or a shoutout to a Little League game can do wonders for relatability. Nick Slocum, who leads the Slocum Team in Providence, RI, shared that his team has found success with everything from podcasts and educational clips to community videos: “Getting yourself out there in that fashion is going to have the best results for your business.”

Pro tip: Link social profiles to your Zillow Agent Profile (and vice versa) so it’s easy for potential clients to learn more about you. Zillow supports profile links to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Tip No. 2: Use what you’re already doing

Creating content doesn’t have to mean carving out extra time. Some of the best social posts can come straight from your daily calendar.

Get comfortable with documenting everyday moments: a quick clip at an open house, a snapshot during inspection day, or a coffee shop selfie between meetings. These posts not only feel real — they also reinforce the idea that you’re active, busy, and deeply engaged in the communities.

This kind of authentic, low-effort content often performs better than something overly staged or promotional.

Tip No. 3: Don’t stress about production quality

Perfection is not the goal. On platforms like Instagram and TikTok, polished can feel impersonal.

Slocum was initially hesitant to appear on camera but ultimately decided to “rip the band-aid off” and embrace video. That decision helped his team grow — and it’s a lesson worth sharing with agents who may be new to recording themselves.

Mastering the tools offered by social networks will help you shake off self-doubt and understand what’s practical for your posts. Every major platform provides easy-to-use templates and tools to make posting simpler, so even DIY videos can look sharp and engaging.

The takeaway: It’s more important to show up than to show off.

For more tips on building a strong social presence that attracts and converts, watch our full video packed with real-world advice from agents.