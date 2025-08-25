Successful real estate marketing results in quality leads, popular listings and a strong brand reputation. We recently surveyed agents and brokers for our State of Real Estate report to see which marketing tools and strategies were driving their success.

The channels agents rely on

Agents are using a diverse mix of marketing methods, from tried-and-true tactics to cutting-edge digital strategies. Among the most popular are organic social media (67 percent), in-person events (62 percent) and email marketing (59 percent).

But the best agents go even further by investing in modern digital strategies like paid social ads, SEO and content marketing, which are essential for driving growth in a competitive market.

Surprisingly, only 23 percent of agents currently use SMS marketing, despite high open and engagement rates. This indicates many are missing out on a valuable channel growing in popularity among potential clients.

Measuring quantity and quality

Top-performing agents are data-savvy, utilizing metrics to understand their marketing impact. Commonly tracked metrics are not just quantitative, like lead generation (49 percent) and listing performance (42 percent), but also qualitative, like repeat business (46 percent) and client feedback (38 percent).

By tracking multiple metrics, you’ll be able to pinpoint what’s working and what’s not, so you can fine-tune for maximum impact. Remember, you can’t manage what you can’t measure.

Leveraging technology to refine and optimize

You’re using multiple channels and tracking your metrics — now what? Take your efforts a step further by using technology to automate, optimize and refine your efforts.

Automation

Agents who embrace technology are 38 percent more likely to use automation than those who are less tech-savvy (28 percent). Automating follow-ups ensures every lead is contacted promptly, establishing consistent, personalized communication. This means agents can nurture relationships on a larger scale, boosting their brand without the extra daily hustle.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is growing in all industries, but the most effective real estate marketers are nearly twice as likely to use AI tools as their peers. These tools enhance efficiency and creativity, enabling agents to deliver timely, relevant messaging.

AI content generators help agents create high-quality content quickly, generating content based on agents’ prompts, like listing announcements, price reduction notifications or expert tips. Our Guide to Real Estate AI Prompts includes examples of how to prompt AI for common real estate content needs.

Beyond the basics

Top agents are doing more than just sending emails about new listings. They’re using technology to send personalized messages (47 percent), analyze performance (44 percent), automate outreach (30 percent), segment lists (30 percent) and more.

Integrated and secure

More than a quarter of agents are using tools that integrate seamlessly with their existing systems, such as CRM, email and ad platforms. This streamlined approach saves time, ensures up-to-date data and boosts effectiveness.

But syncing that data to multiple systems requires trust. Ninety percent of agents consider their contact list a competitive advantage, and 96 percent stress the importance of having exclusive, protected access to it. In fact, when brokerages allow agents to control their lists, their agents are more likely to adopt brokerage-provided technology and use it effectively.

Start winning at digital marketing

A well-balanced, integrated and tech-enthusiastic approach to marketing results in greater marketing success for today’s real estate agents. By using a mix of digital and traditional channels, gathering data and using advanced technology, real estate agents can find greater success and growth in today’s market.

Constant Contact helps real estate professionals supercharge their marketing beyond CRM functionality. Easily create content, build your client audience and seal more deals with automated email, SMS, social media marketing, landing pages and more. Learn more at Constant Contact.