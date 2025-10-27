When Offerpad launched nearly a decade ago, its vision was simple: Give homeowners real estate solutions that fit their needs. The company’s cash offer became the foundation, offering sellers a fast, certain and convenient way to move forward.

Understanding that many homeowners choose to work with a real estate agent, Offerpad built the Agent Partnership Program to strengthen collaboration with agents and reward shared success.

Agents who bring a seller’s home to Offerpad before it’s listed can earn 3 percent after a successful close. Sellers can review cash offers early in the process, and agents can guide them in choosing the best path forward.

Since 2020, agents have requested more than 145,000 offers through Offerpad, demonstrating the value and trust the program has built nationwide.

For sellers, the experience is seamless. They can receive a cash offer, select their own closing date and even take advantage of a Free Local Move, helping them transition smoothly to their next chapter.

This year, Offerpad introduced HomePro to take the collaboration further. HomePro brings every prepared solution into the living room in a single appointment. Offerpad generates the seller request, underwrites and assesses the home, and schedules the meeting so the certified HomePro agent can focus on advising the seller with multiple options. The result is an in-person experience that blends preparation, transparency and confidence without adding operational complexity for agents or brokerages.

The program works because it benefits everyone. Sellers gain certainty and support. Agents strengthen relationships and earn on successful deals.

Offerpad began by reimagining how sellers could move with a simple cash offer. Today, that same mission continues through in-home guidance and new ways to give homeowners real choices.

To learn more about partnering with Offerpad and earning 3 percent on qualifying Pre-MLS deals, visit offerpad.com/agents.