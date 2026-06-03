The housing market is shifting. Existing-home sales remain sluggish, competition is intense, and buyers’ expectations are evolving. Yet while some agents are struggling, others are finding new opportunities in emerging niches, changing consumer preferences, build-to-rent communities, luxury markets, mixed-use developments, and office-to-residential conversions.

Join us for a discussion on where buyer demand is heading, what today’s consumers really want, and how real estate professionals can reposition their businesses to capitalize on the next wave of opportunity.