Real estate agents do it all, from marketing to listing to negotiating to contract management. And while technology makes some things easier, it has also expanded the number of tasks agents need to manage, often across multiple tools or platforms.

That reality is driving a need for a more centralized, integrated and data-driven “one-stop shop” marketing platform that is designed to streamline the process so agents can remain focused on building relationships and delivering results to clients.

When marketing becomes another full–time job

Marketing a single listing has a lot of moving pieces: writing listing descriptions, creating videos, launching campaigns and reporting back to sellers. Multiply that across several active listings, and the time adds up.

As a result, REMAX introduced Marketing Studio, a centralized platform built to manage all aspects of listing marketing in one place. Rather than asking agents to jump from tool to tool, Marketing Studio consolidates listing promotion, content creation and performance reporting into one workflow.

“Bringing all these different marketing channels into one unified dashboard has drastically reduced my administrative workload, allowing me to focus more on my clients,” says Jay Paramanthan, Broker/Owner of REMAX Experts in Vaughan, Ontario. “Marketing Studio is not just a tool; it is a complete solution that gives agents a distinct competitive advantage in a digital-first market.”

The platform launched late last year with strong results. Listings promoted through Marketing Studio drove three times more views, six times more active users, and five times more actions taken on the listing landing page, compared to listings without promotion.*

“Agents are being pulled in a lot of directions,” says Abby Lee, REMAX Chief Marketing Officer. “The goal with Marketing Studio is to automate marketing tasks like developing listing materials, so agents can spend more time working with clients. It can be a set-it-and-forget-it platform.”

Marketing that keeps up without constant effort

One of the challenges agents often cite is keeping marketing current – whether it’s updating a listing quickly as it changes status from “Just Listed” to “Under Contract” or ensuring the latest tools are incorporated for the best results.

Marketing Studio is designed to move with those changes. Agents can launch listing promotion assets tied to each stage without rebuilding campaigns from scratch, reducing repetitive work while keeping the listing current.

“As a Broker/Owner in a mountain resort market, I don’t have time to wrestle with design tools or chase down templates,” says John Sanderson, Broker/Owner of REMAX Peak to Peak in Winter Park, Colorado.

In May, REMAX also integrated Canva into the platform, bringing together its creative design tools with official REMAX and brokerage brand kits. Agents can now design listing materials, personal brand content, and office or team assets in Canva, then share those designs directly into Marketing Studio for promotion across major consumer channels such as Meta and Google.

Other recent enhancements to Marketing Studio include AI-generated listing videos, customizable photo sequencing, and dynamic seller reports that summarize marketing activity and engagement in a shareable format. Unbranded video options are also available for agents who need MLS-compliant assets.

Instead of managing separate tools for content, reporting and promotion, agents can handle everything in one platform that evolves with new technology and client needs. For agents managing multiple roles, that means enhancing the marketing in less time so there’s more time for client conversations, negotiations and relationship building.

“REMAX Marketing Studio has become a core part of how I run my marketing – fast, on-brand, and professional every time,” says Sanderson.

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*Performance comparisons based on internal REMAX data.