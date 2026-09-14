When clients start dreaming about a second home, the conversation usually centers on one place: a lake house in Tahoe, a beach retreat in Cabo, a pied-à-terre in Paris. But what if that one home could also be a passport to dozens of others?

That’s the idea behind Swap, an exclusive feature available to owners of Pacaso-managed homes. Co-owners don’t just acquire a fully managed property in the destination they love most, they also gain access to a global network where they can trade stays with owners across 40+ Pacaso destinations worldwide, from Napa Valley and Park City to London and Cabo San Lucas.

Owners browse available stays in the Pacaso app and can initiate a 1:1 swap, proposing one or more of their confirmed stays in exchange for a stay they’d like to book elsewhere. The receiving owner has up to five days to accept. Owners can also mark a confirmed stay as “open to swap” if their plans change, or use swap credits on high-demand stays that let them book instantly, no approval required.



As one Pacaso owner said, “We’ve been to Paris, Jackson Hole, Lake Arrowhead, and Newport Beach. All within one year. Every single house we’ve been to, we know is going to be 5 stars, right out of a magazine.”

For agents, this reframes the second-home conversation. It’s no longer just “buy a place you’ll visit a few times a year.” It’s “buy a place you love, and unlock a rotating collection of vacations you couldn’t otherwise access.” With Pacaso Swap included, it creates a different pitch to a client who’s on the fence about whether a second home is worth it. Swap offers variety without added accommodation costs, the flexibility to adjust plans as life changes, and the same white-glove standard of care including property management and stunning design, across every home in the Pacaso portfolio.

What owners are saying

“All those headaches that go into owning a place, that’s all taken away by Pacaso.”

— Ron, owner in Tahoe

“Pacaso gives us the consistency that we want. We don’t have to waste time looking for rentals, which can feel like another project to manage.”

— Tim, owner in Telluride

“I love having a home manager—that kind of white-glove approach is terrific.”

— Danny, owner in Tahoe

That trust is what makes Swap work. Owners aren’t gambling on an unfamiliar rental when they trade stays; they’re stepping into a home held to the same standard as their own.

For agents advising clients on a second-home purchase, Swap is worth mentioning early. It’s a tangible answer to “what if we want to travel somewhere new” and a way to help clients see co-ownership as an expanding opportunity, not a fixed commitment.

About Pacaso

Pacaso makes second-home ownership simple through co-ownership of professionally managed luxury homes in more than 75 destinations worldwide. Owners enjoy full-service management, transparent scheduling, financing support and, through Swap, the ability to trade stays across the entire Pacaso portfolio. To learn more about partnering with Pacaso and sharing this opportunity with your clients, visit pacaso.com/agents.