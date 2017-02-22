When Xome arrived on the scene in 2015, purporting to disrupt the real estate industry with an end-to-end platform, nobody was sure what to expect.By the end of 2016, it's clear that the Nationstar subsidiary is a powerful performer for the company, and it's opening up new opportunities -- including a new partnership with "a leading 'sale by owner' platform." Nationstar's overall health After expenses, taxes and other negative balance sheet items, Nationstar's net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4) was $198 million -- significantly higher than Q3's $45 million in net income.For the year, Nationstar reported $223 million in adjusted pretax income -- the company operated at a loss in Q2 and in Q1."Nationstar had an incredible year of success in 2016,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.“At Xome, we continued to invest in new technologies and grow third-party business,” Bray added. “We enter 2017 with solid momentum and...
- When asked if Nationstar would sell Xome, Bray said: "We're evaluating that. An $800 million company with a 20 percent margin is worth a very big pile of money."
