As real estate agents, we need to focus on what’s best for the client without losing focus of the ultimate goal — selling the listing.

We can do this by holding open houses every weekend until it’s sold.

Private showings are still effective, but they were much more popular before the internet became such a dominant source of information for buyers.

If you have to choose one, go with the open house. If you can do both, do both. But never ever cut out the open houses.